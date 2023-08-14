Sunday, August 13, 2023, 10:33 p.m.



The bullfighter Manuel Díaz ‘El Cordobés’ is recovering favorably from the serious injury he suffered on Saturday in Huesca. After his admission to the San Jorge Hospital in the Aragonese city, the right-hander moved to Seville this Sunday, where he will continue his rehabilitation.

El Cordobés spent the night in the health center stable and without fever, but with pain, especially in his left hand, in which he was diagnosed with “a blunt wound on the second finger, with a comminuted fracture (in which the bone breaks into two or more fragments) of the middle phalanx, with severe soft tissue trauma,” according to the medical report.

In addition, he suffered a “bull’s horn injury in the area of ​​the right Scarpa triangle (thigh), with an upper-external trajectory and another inferior-internal trajectory, covering a length of about 20 centimeters without muscle injury,” according to the reports. doctors who treated him in the square, where he underwent emergency surgery.

finger earrings



El Cordobés was caught by the first bull of the afternoon, from Salvador Domecq’s ranch. «Despite the length of the goring, it has not touched anything important. Now we will have to be aware of the state of the finger, to see how it evolves. It is not a serious break, but rather to rebuild the area, “said his attorney, Alberto García, on the specialized portal ‘mundotoro.com’.



Moment of Manuel Díaz being fucked in the arena of the Huesca capital.



J. Blasco / Efe







In fact, according to the forecasts that the doctors have transferred to the environment of the 55-year-old matador, he will be able to return to the ring “as of September.” And it is that for Manuel Díaz it is a special year, since it will mean his farewell to the bullrings as a professional right-hander 30 years after having received the alternative with the historic Curro Romero as godfather and Juan Antonio Ruiz ‘Espartaco’ as a witness .