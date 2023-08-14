Home page politics

From: Patrick Mayer

Russia is apparently confronted with a large-scale attack by Ukraine in southern Ukraine. Kiev’s troops want to advance south of Orikhiv.

Munich/Orichiw/Staromajorske – In the Ukraine war, a major attack on the Russian positions between Orikhiw and Tokmak in the Zaporizhia Oblast apparently took place this Sunday (August 13). What’s more, here, on the southern front, the Ukrainians are said to be loud New York Times (NYT) make “significant” progress.

Ukraine offensive: Russian army under pressure north of Tokmak

At the same time, Russian defenses near the villages of Nesterianka, Kopani, Robotyne, Werbowe and Novofedorivka are being attacked from west to east, according to Ukrainian military bloggers. Although the NYT writes that the Ukrainian armed forces have now made up about 19 kilometers in their attempt to get to Berdyansk and Melitopol on the Azov Sea, since the offensive in the Ukraine war had recently bogged down there.

Said area gains have been made since the beginning of June, ie in two and a half months. Around 20 kilometers south of Robotyne is the strategically important small town of Tokmak, which Russia has turned into a veritable fortress. The Ukrainians want to come there in order to be able to target Berdyansk and Melitopol. The current major attack is likely aimed at driving a wedge between Russian positions in the region.

On the rise? A Ukrainian soldier during the offensive against the Russian army. © Screenshot Twitter@ZelenskyyUa

In Zaporizhia Oblast, where Russia recently presented its “Baikal” armored train, there would then be a chance to advance to the coast, while occupied Crimea was attacked by a veritable wave of Ukrainian drones over the weekend. But that’s not all: this Sunday (August 13) Ukraine achieved a military success on another sector of the front.

Ukraine offensive: Russian army evacuates Urozhaine in the east

So the Russians withdrew from Urozhaine around 100 kilometers west of the city of Donetsk. Coming from Velyka Novosilka, the Ukrainian army took village after village along the important regional road T0518, finally Staromajorske opposite Urozhaine. Apparently there was trouble within the Russian troops over the loss of the strategically important settlement.

So quoted the Picture An unnamed soldier of the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic: “The armored units of the 37th Brigade refused to support the infantry in the fighting for Urozhaine on the grounds that the tanks were allegedly destroyed immediately after entering the firing position. In fact, half the brigade is busy drinking alcohol in the background and the officers are unable to bring them to their senses.”

Ukraine offensive: Russia will probably have to move more troops to the south

The American think tank Institute for the Study of War (ISW) However, he called Ukraine’s advances “tactically significant” and said Moscow would likely need to move additional troops to the region, which would “further weaken Russia’s overall defenses” and “create opportunities for a potentially decisive Ukraine breakthrough.” (pm)