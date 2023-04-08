If you want to find out before anyone else about everything that is going on, you can subscribe to our newsletter and you will receive the weekly menu of El Comidista in your email every Friday. Here you have all the information.

Now that Jesus has risen and Holy Week is about to end, our weekly menu full of recipes and spirituality returns. How can it be otherwise, all the dishes that we have included are made with seasonal fruit and vegetables, which is why there are peas, asparagus and artichokes in April. And it doesn’t matter if you’re a brother or not: you’re going to love them when you make them at home.

Monday April 10

FIRST: NEAPOLITANAS WITH SPINACH AND RICOTTA

The pleasure of biting into a puff pastry unites with a creamy filling thanks to the cheese, with the added freshness of spinach and a touch of citrus and spice to finish it off.

Cheese and puff pastry, what can go wrong RACHEL BERNACER

SECOND: GARLIC CHICKEN

It is one of the simplest traditional Spanish dishes to make, and also the most effective: with very little effort you get tender meat and a powerful sauce that screams for bread.

DESSERT: JULIA CHILD’S ORANGE MOUSSE

Get some sweet oranges and prepare this delicious and light mousse, which will surely delight your guests.

Tuesday April 11

FIRST: THE ULTIMATE CARROT CREAM

The best carrot cream we’ve tried uses science to get the most flavor out of this vegetable. Its author explains the how and why of this recipe, which couldn’t be easier.

SECOND: ARTICHOKE SOUP WITH PASTA AND MINT

If you don’t like this combination of artichokes, vegetable broth, mint and pasta, it means that you don’t have a heart (or that you are the reincarnation of Mafalda, in which case it would be perfectly understandable).

Tasty and powerful CARLOS ROMAN

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: ORANGE

We are sorry to tell you that oranges do not cure colds, but they are still very tasty.

Wednesday April 12

FIRST: CAULIFLOWER COUSCOUS WITH ORANGE AND CASHEW NUTS

This thing about making couscous with cauliflower is one of Adrià’s inventions, but one that is easy to make. You just have to crush the bouquets and cook them so that they are similar to couscous.

SECOND: BEAN STEW WITH OLIVES

A stew in which the olives enhance the flavor of a good stir-fry and some spices, which you can prepare from scratch by cooking the legume yourself or shorten the times by using a canned version.

As simple or as complicated as you want MIRIAM GARCIA

DESSERT: FRITTERS

Honor and glory for the wind fritters. The most complicated part of this recipe is frying the dough, once this procedure is over, everything is to eat and enjoy.

Thursday April 13

FIRST: ASPARAGUS AND SALMON MIMOSA SALAD

We bring out the best of asparagus with this salad, which we encourage you to try this spring: it has chopped boiled eggs, an addictive vinaigrette and some salmon cooked to the point.

SECOND: BEANS WITH CLAMS BY GIPSY CHEF

There are two schools for cooking fabes with clams: the green and the red. Pablo Albuerne fuses the two and gives a gipsy citrus touch to this classic of Asturian cuisine.

heterodox fabes MIKEL LOPEZ ITURRIAGA | UNTO

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: STRAWBERRY

If you only think of eating them alone or with yogurt, you are missing out on many of their possibilities.

Friday April 14

FIRST: SAUTEED SNAP SNAP

The pod of this legume, cousin of the pea, is eaten whole and without shelling. Their sweet flavor and crunchy texture make snow peas great steamed or sautéed, as in this recipe.

The snow peas are made in a jiffy MIRIAM GARCIA

SECOND: BEANS WITH SAUSAGE

Shelling beans or peas is not difficult work, and the rewards far outweigh the effort. This dish is a good example of what happens when you combine seasonal vegetables and fresh sausage.

DESSERT: STRAWBERRY JET DESSERT WITH MASCARPONE

If you want to make the most of even the most tasteless strawberries, try this ultra-quick recipe designed for the most lazy in the confectionery.

Saturday April 15

MAIN DISH: PEAS AND GOAT CHEESE QUICHE

To make this vegetarian savory tart, you have three options: prepare the shortcrust pastry at home by hand, prepare it with the help of a food processor or, if you are the king of wagons, buy it in the supermarket.

with peas MIRIAM GARCIA

DESSERT: SEASONAL FRUIT: GRAPEFRUIT

Poor grapefruit, relegated since the eighties to the category of diet breakfast due to its bitterness and lightness. Have you tried it roasted?

Sunday April 16

MAIN DISH: BLACK RICE WITH CUTTLEFISH AND Scallops

A starter recipe for rice dishes in which the ink and the cuttlefish melt add color and flavour, finished off with some scallops that retain all their juiciness.

DESSERT: BROWNIE

Sometimes the order of the factors alters the product, and the same recipe can give different results. Say goodbye to chance and say hello to science to unravel the mysteries of the hyperchocolate brownie.

yes you have fallen in love ANA VEGA ‘BISCAYENNE’

the drink of the weekend

WHITE WINE SANGRIA

The key to making this sangria go well is choosing a decent wine, limiting sugar, and indulging in seasonal fruit and citrus juice to flavor the mix.

enter without feeling MIRIAM GARCIA

If you want to read our previous weekly menus, click here