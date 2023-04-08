The election of the 54-member UN Economic and Social Council came after six non-binding resolutions against Russia were approved by the 193-member UN General Assembly.

The most recent resolution – on February 23, the eve of the first anniversary of the invasion – which called on Moscow to end hostilities and withdraw its forces, was adopted by 141 votes to 7, with 32 abstentions.

In the Economic and Social Council elections, Russia was overwhelmingly defeated by Romania for a seat on the Commission on the Status of Women.

It lost to Estonia in the competition for membership of the Executive Board of the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), and was defeated by Armenia and the Czech Republic in a secret ballot for membership of the Commission on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice.

After Wednesday’s vote, US Ambassador Linda Thomas Greenfield said: “This is a clear signal from members of the Economic and Social Council that no country should take positions in critical UN bodies when they are in flagrant violation of the UN Charter.”

In a vote for members of 14 committees, councils and expert groups overseen by the Economic and Social Council, Russia was elected to the Committee on Social Development by acclamation – from which the US and UK broke away, arguing that the Russian invasion violated international law and Ukrainian law regarding territorial integrity.

Russia was also elected by acclamation to the Intergovernmental Expert Group on International Standards of Accounting and Reporting.