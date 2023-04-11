The Odilo FC Cartagena CB has proposed to fill the Palacio de Deportes with two tickets at 5 euros for its subscribers. On Saturday at seven in the afternoon the promotion phase to the second category of Spanish basketball begins: the LEB Oro. It is the most important game of the season and the club wants to repeat the success of a year ago, when it practically filled the 4,040 installation seats.

The thousand Cebé Cartagena subscribers pay 5 euros and get another free ticket for a companion. The general public has until Friday at 2:00 p.m. to obtain their seat for 7 euros; from that moment the seats will go up to the price of 10. There is also the possibility of going to the LA VERDAD offer, through ‘Oferplan’: tickets are sold here for 4 euros. Both can be obtained from the Internet links ‘fccartagenacb.compralaentrada.com/’ and ‘oferplan.laverdad.es’.

What party is it?

Odilo FC Cartagena CB-Zornotza

When is?

This Saturday, at 7:00 p.m., at the Palacio de Deportes de Cartagena.

What’s at stake?

First leg of the promotion phase to LEB Oro, the second category of Spanish basketball. It is the first of the three qualifiers to overcome.

subscribers

They pay 5 euros and get another free ticket for a companion.

General public

Entrance to 7 euros. As of Friday at 2:00 p.m. they will rise to 10 euros.

Where are they bought?

In ‘fccartagenacb.compralaentrada.com/’.

Offerplan

InTickets for the general public at 4 euros at ‘oferplan.laverdad.es’.

The quarry enters free



The albinegro club is guaranteed a great ticket: the 250 players from its bases have free access and can attend with up to two companions. Players and coaching staff will attend the media this Tuesday, to focus on the game for the rest of the week. El Cebé repeats its presence in the ‘playoff’ for the second consecutive season, the same since it was promoted to LEB Plata.

To go up to Gold, Gustavo Aranzana’s team must overcome three double-legged qualifiers. The road begins this Saturday against Zornotza. The Basques are a tough bone: they came third in the West group with 18 wins in 26 games, the last 4 in a row. The good news is that an important piece of the team, the loanee Alberto Cabrera, has returned to Lenovo Tenerife due to casualties at this point in the season.

The inner game, key



Cebé’s intention is to play a match up to par and get a cushion of at least ten points. At home, Zornotza is a tough opponent and supported by the fans. The key may be in the inside game, where Aranzana’s men have taller players than the Basques, like Mendiola and Azaro, to do damage.

The role of Juanpe Jiménez in the outside shot, the best version of Powell and the stability of Víctor Aguilar will also play an important role. In case of going through the round, the Cebé will go out again to the streets of the historic center to encourage the citizens.