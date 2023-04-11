Bohemian Grovean exclusive club for rich and powerful men, is in the news after it was reported that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas visited the retreat with a billionaire friend.

A report by the US investigative news outlet ProPublica has revealed that Judge Thomas accepted luxury trips around the world from billionaire Republican donor Harlan Crow, when Supreme Court justices are required to declare their gifts annually. According to ProPublica, the trips included several on Crow’s luxury yacht and private plane. This included a visit to the Bohemian Grove.

The exclusivity and secrecy of Bohemian Grove – located in remote Sonoma County, north of San Francisco – have inspired both protests and conspiracy theories.

In the club it is forbidden to talk about business. But reports say some of America’s most powerful men have made deals and hooked up amid a bizarre array of performances and rituals at this 150-year-old venue.

How it began?

The Bohemian Grove was started in 1872 by a group of journalists, artists and musicians in San Francisco. Author Mark Twain was one of the first members.

The two-week campout at Bohemian Grove – a rural retreat with 2,700 trees – began six years later as a send-off for an actor moving to New York.

Over time, the club’s artistic roots expanded to include businessmen and politicians. Members are welcome to bring guests, but the meeting is closed to the media and outsiders.

Who belongs to the club?

The list of 2,500 members is secret. However, some information has leaked.

Former partners include US Presidents Herbert Hoover, Ronald Reagan and Richard Nixon, plus a litany of famous writers, actors and businessmen.

The club’s motto, taken from “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” is “Weaving Spiders Don’t Come Here,” a warning against business talk that has often been ignored.

The 1942 Manhattan Project planning meeting, held at the Grove, led to the development of the atomic bomb.

What really happens there?

Apparently, the two-week stay includes stage performances, rituals, lots of drinking and open-air urination.

Over the years, anti-capitalist, environmental and anti-nuclear protesters have protested against the event. Although a local report from last year pointed out that the protests have been reduced over time.

Journalists have repeatedly attempted to infiltrate the location.

A 1989 article in Spy magazine called the camp “the world’s most exclusive frat party” and detailed a speech by Reagan, who had just left office.

In the year 2000, conspiracy theorist Alex Jones snuck in and recorded one of the club’s rituals, the burning of an effigy.

He made a documentary full of lurid accusations about grand plots and human sacrifice.

He was accompanied by journalist Jon Ronson, who had a totally different opinion and who later wrote:

“My most lasting impression was of an all-pervading sense of immaturity… I wondered if bohemians wrapped themselves in secrecy for reasons no more sinister than thinking it was interesting.”

The club is currently advertising job openings for bartenders, security officers and other positions for events this summer; what is not known, however, is who the attendees will be.

