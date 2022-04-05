EKSA E910, sisters of the EKSA E7000 FENRIR, have been in my hands for a short time and I can finally tell you about it; actually we also reviewed the headphones mentioned above and I highly recommend you go and read the review, so that you can evaluate our opinions overall. The headphones, although they may have small similarities on an aesthetic level, are quite different from each other. If the EKSA E7000 FENRIR they have a very normal jack cable, the EKSA E910s do not and it is this function that makes them very special, almost sought after for the price they have.

Their cost is $ 119.99 (€ 108.17)sold only on the EKSA official website; it is also true that very often they turn out to be in the products on offer, obviously for a few hours, and the discounts offered are not bad at all. For example, at the time of writing this review, they can be purchased at the modest price of € 66.70. Not bad, obviously for what they offer, but will they really be good headphones? I personally tested them on:

PC MSI Katana;

PlayStation 4;

Nintendo Switch.

Are the EKSA E910 among the best headphones you ever tried?

Sincerely? No; there are equally valid models at an affordable price, but that doesn’t mean I consider them ugly headphones. Let’s go in order, because the things to say are enough and I hope to be as comprehensive as possible. The product arrived in a fairly nondescript package that included, not too well, the actual box of the EKSA E910s. Purple is what stands out immediately to the eye and I personally loved it right away! Maybe I’m motivated by the fact that I love the predominant color, but objectively it creates a nice effect and seems to scream out loud: “They’re just for pro gamers!”.

The design is by no means minimal, even if it maintains a fairly classic vein; from the drawing on the box it is possible to understand how the pavilions are large, powerful, and incredibly padded. The same goes for the upper headband, able to protect the head of the user who intends to wear them and reduce their weight. It would be better to say that, instead of reducing, converts heaviness into comfort making the EKSA E910 wearable even for hours. And this comfort is also felt to the touch once the contents are removed from the package. Leatherette everywhere and the aggressiveness of the headset stands out incredibly. Here’s what I found in the EKSA E910 box:

EKSA E910;

Instruction manual;

USB Type-C charging cable (now universal);

Imitation leather bag;

5.8GHz USB Receiver;

3.5mm audio jack cable.

Mix of materials for a solid product

What you can see immediately is like this gaming headset is solid, sturdy, and it’s all thanks to the materials used by the parent company. And, by chance, did I write that I found leatherette everywhere? It is actually my mistake, because the headband has been entirely covered with certified genuine leather. For this choice of materials alone, the price of the EKSA E910 should rise dramatically; for the rest, the most used material is polycarbonate and they have managed to include too a nice LED part on the outsidemore visible than the pavilions. The lighting is red, with no possibility of change and this was a small flaw as far as I’m concerned.

But this is dictated by the fact that, being part of the gamer community (especially that of iCrewPlay), I have seen many users prefer a highly customizable aesthetic sector. Just think of the many gaming accessories with customizable RGB at the highest levels; the EKSA E910s do not have this particularity and speaking personally: that’s okay. I don’t like too much flashy things, like colors that come and go based on an input given by me; I love linear things, simple. Actually there is one thing that I did not like at all and here I speak both on a general level and on a personal level.

Together with the many things listed in the previous paragraph, it is possible to note the equipment of an audio jack cable. It is the very last item on the list; well, the first thing I did was to take the cable and search spasmodically for the input, so as to connect the EKSA E910 to the smartphone (Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro) and to be able to feel Genshin Impact with all its nuances. Looking for looking, I could not find any input for a jack cable; all the same, though, it is present in the 5.8GHz USB receiver.

Crazy choices, for a product that… works?

Here I have to take a deep breath, because I have to criticize a product that all in all works and also well. Before getting to this, however, I have to explain to you how the EKSA E910s work; mostly they are gaming headsets connectable to PCs, Sony / Microsoft / Nintendo consoles through the receiver mentioned above. It has the function of connecting the headphones directly to that accessory supplied, via a wireless connection. And so far nothing bad, because the receiver has a very normal USB and can be inserted almost anywhere.

Latency is practically zero, I have not heard any kind of lag or various issues and I can guarantee that they are excellent wireless headphones. I love this product model, because they allow me to go where I want within my own, obviously without losing the signal. Which, incidentally, reaches up to 15 meters. I have tested the EKSA E910s outdoors with my laptop and I must say that it actually has a good range. Now, let’s get to the painful part of the jack cable: why does this cable exist?

It serves for connect the receiver with the jack cable (or AUX, even better) to another device. In this way, for example, I can connect the EKSA E910 to the receiver via wireless, which in turn is inserted in my laptop and which, in turn, can be connected to my smartphone via a cable. For me it is a rather inconvenient system and I do not understand how it was not possible to think of a more effective method for connecting to the smartphone, for example. Also current phones can be used for video gamesas with Genshin Impact.

Functional, but it could be so much more

As I have already explained, the product itself works, but it still managed to make me turn up my nose because of the myriad of connections to be made. For a person accustomed to these things it will be normal, but for a neophyte, not even if this system is still quite simple to implement. Also because, looking at the battery, this has a duration of about 15 hours and they seem much more suitable for devices such as Nintendo Switch and smartphones rather than with a PlayStation 4.

Sure, this system can work to be able to connect even incompatible physical platforms (and an AUX port is practically everywhere), but no: much more could be done. Nothing to say, however, about the microphone positioned inside the left earphone. It can be stretched up to the maximum to allow for absolutely clean recording; the EKSA E910s have the noise canceling function and this means that I can speak without hearing the washing machine on the other side of the room which, now old, seems to want to take flight towards infinity.

Regarding the position of the buttons on the EKSA E910, I found them comfortable enough only after learning their position. Positioned in a somewhat hidden way, they do not allow easy vision except by touch (a bit like all headphones of the genre) and being positioned on the left earphone, microphone area, there was a bit of a bewilderment even though I personally am not a fan of buttons in general. To make you better understand my status: I prefer to play with the audio mixer on the laptop, rather than give it to the headphones. And I will never give the bag, which comes with the user, to win can hold the headphones without closing properly.