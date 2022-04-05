Spike Chunsoft And Chime Corporation give us a brand new trailer of Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darknesswhich reveals that the game’s release is set for this fall on PlayStation 4, Nintendo SwitchAnd PC through Steam.

The game will be released in both standard and one editions Collector’s Editionwhich will include the Cave-Raiding Notebook containing various information, and a fabric poster with illustration of Kinema Citrus.

Below you can find an interesting introduction to the game, followed by the new trailer and a gallery of images!

Overview Made in Abyss: Binary Star Falling into Darkness is a 3D action RPG, where players themselves descend into the world of the Abyss and grow into its depths through their experience. In addition to a story mode, in which players can relive the anime’s storyline as they learn the basic system and how to progress through the game, there is also an original mode supervised by the author of the series, Akihito Tsukushi. Many characters from Made in Abyss will appear in this adventure, and the scenes of the events are fully voiced by the cast of the anime. Fans are sure to appreciate the dark fantasy that stays true to the unique flavor of the original work. Take the plunge of your life! Made in Abyss, Akihito Tsukushi’s breathtaking manga and anime series, is getting its first adaptation into a video game! Relive the story of the anime The story begins with Riko and Reg meeting in the first episode of the first season. This marks the beginning of their great adventure, and together they travel to the Field of the Seekers in the second layer of the Abyss. Experience the incredible power of the Curse of the Abyss, as well as the extraordinary legendary entities known as primal creatures. Get ready to glimpse the world of Riko and his friends. Experience a brand new adventure Another story takes place several days after Riko and Reg leave for the Abyss. The only remaining and unconquered abyss in the world, the Abyss, is the stage where many adventures are born… and disappear. Those who appear in these stories are mesmerized by the power of the Abyss, and aim for the depths of the underworld. The story that is about to be told is that of the adventures of an unnamed Cave Raider. Relive the world of the Abyss in this 3D action RPG!

Original story supervised by Akihito Tsukushi!

Play with text and audio in Japanese or English!

The cast of the anime reprise their roles for fully voiced event scenes!

Source: Spike Chunsoft, Chime Corporation Street Gematsu