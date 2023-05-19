Einer Rubio prevailed in stage 13 of the Italy spinwhich was cut due to bad weather and went from 199 kilometers to only 74. Geraint Thomas follow the leader

(Einer Rubio ‘knocked it out of the park’ in the Giro d’Italia, great triumph!)

(Shakira and a serious accusation: it’s not the tax office, nor Piqué, it’s a ‘colleague’)

1973

Fort of the Marmi

Martin Emilio Rodriguez.

1975

pordenone

Martin Emilio Rodriguez.

1989

Three Peaks of Lavaredo

Louis Herrera

Photo: Archive / WEATHER

Mount Generosso

Louis Herrera

1992

Alto del Teminillo

Louis Herrera

nineteen ninety five

Val Senales

Oliver Rincon.

1997

Tonale Pass

Jose Jaime Gonzalez.

Photo: Archive / WEATHER

1999

Mount Sirino

Jose Jaime Gonzalez.

2000

Bibione

Victor Hugo Pena

2001

Bow

Carlos Contreras

2005

Ortisei St. Ulrich

Ivan Parra

Neumark

Ivan Parra.

2006

domodosola

Luis Felipe Laverde

Photo: Archive / WEATHER

2007

Spoleto

Luis Felipe Laverde

2012

Porto Sant’Elpidio

Miguel Rubiano

2013

Altopliano del Montasio

Rigoberto Urán

2014

Barolo

Rigoberto Urán



Val Martello

Nairo Quintana

Panarotta

Julian Arredondo

Mount Grappa

Nairo Quintana

2016

corvara

Esteban Chavez

2017

CagliariFernando Gaviria

Photo: Archive / WEATHER

Messina

Fernando Gaviria

blockhouse

Nairo Quintana

Reggio Emilia

Fernando Gaviria

Tortona

Fernando Gaviria

2018

etna

Esteban Chavez

2019

Orbetello

Fernando Gaviria

San Martino di Castrozza

Esteban Chavez

2021

Campo Felice (Rocca di Cambio)

Egan Bernal

Cortina d’Ampezzo

Egan Bernal

2022

Ponte di Legno and Lavarone

Santiago Buitrago

2023

Le Châble›Crans-Montana

Einer Rubio

(Shakira gets pulled from Piqué’s environment: “The children would have suffered twice as much”)

Sports