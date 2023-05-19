Einer Rubio prevailed in stage 13 of the Italy spinwhich was cut due to bad weather and went from 199 kilometers to only 74. Geraint Thomas follow the leader
1973
Fort of the Marmi
Martin Emilio Rodriguez.
1975
pordenone
Martin Emilio Rodriguez.
1989
Three Peaks of Lavaredo
Louis Herrera
Mount Generosso
Louis Herrera
1992
Alto del Teminillo
Louis Herrera
nineteen ninety five
Val Senales
Oliver Rincon.
1997
Tonale Pass
Jose Jaime Gonzalez.
1999
Mount Sirino
Jose Jaime Gonzalez.
2000
Bibione
Victor Hugo Pena
2001
Bow
Carlos Contreras
2005
Ortisei St. Ulrich
Ivan Parra
Neumark
Ivan Parra.
2006
domodosola
Luis Felipe Laverde
2007
Spoleto
Luis Felipe Laverde
2012
Porto Sant’Elpidio
Miguel Rubiano
2013
Altopliano del Montasio
Rigoberto Urán
2014
Barolo
Rigoberto Urán
Val Martello
Nairo Quintana
Panarotta
Julian Arredondo
Mount Grappa
Nairo Quintana
2016
corvara
Esteban Chavez
2017
CagliariFernando Gaviria
Messina
Fernando Gaviria
blockhouse
Nairo Quintana
Reggio Emilia
Fernando Gaviria
Tortona
Fernando Gaviria
2018
etna
Esteban Chavez
2019
Orbetello
Fernando Gaviria
San Martino di Castrozza
Esteban Chavez
2021
Campo Felice (Rocca di Cambio)
Egan Bernal
Cortina d’Ampezzo
Egan Bernal
2022
Ponte di Legno and Lavarone
Santiago Buitrago
2023
Le Châble›Crans-Montana
Einer Rubio
