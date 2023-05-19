40 years old | Reino Nordin is a successful artist, but he also has a backup plan: “Of course everyone wants to be a millionaire”

Reino Nordin sees himself as a bridge builder whose purpose is to bring comfort and hope to the world. “I feel that it is my mission.”

Congested has been, Reino Nordin sigh. The return move to Finland is behind us. The Nordin family of four spent the winter in Spain, and the last few weeks have been spent unpacking suitcases.

In addition, there is a fresh album burning in the back pocket.

Published at the beginning of May The other side is Nordin’s first album in over four years. There is a reason for the long break. First, the record contract was renewed, Nordin explains, and with the pandemic also the schedules.

“It’s wonderful to be able to push out new music. In this life, I have managed to do all kinds of things as a pig, but I still feel like time is running out all the time. The Corona era didn’t do anyone any good.”

ABOUT CORONA Nordin has grumbled before. A couple of years ago, he talked a lot about the topic on Twitter and, among other things, claimed that face masks, restrictive measures and hastily introduced vaccines would be of no use.

The view strongly contradicts the views of the scientific community and international health organizations.

Nordin is not convinced by the official justifications. In his opinion, there has been a lot of “unscientific nonsense” associated with pandemic treatment.

He says that he is by no means claiming that the disease is not real, but believes that the atmosphere of fear and the huge financial decisions made during it primarily drove the interests of international pharmaceutical companies.

“I’m not a tinfoil hat,” says Nordin.

“But not an imbecile either.”

Multi considers Nordin’s statements as irresponsible and dangerous conspiracy theories.

Nordin says that he understands such views very well. However, he reminds us that he is not denying anything to anyone. For him, everyone gets to believe what they want and do as they see fit.

So does he.

Nordin gives a long and rambling lecture about what’s wrong with this world. Some of the comments are so questionable that they cannot be printed in the magazine. It is also sometimes difficult to get a hold of the speech. However, it becomes clear that he does not trust political decision-making.

“…I’m sickened by the American far-right’s blabbering about the fact that no corona even exists. But it is just as sick that the Finnish government claims to be able to control air particles. It’s utter madness!”

IN MUSIC sharp opinions do not belong. Nordin’s songs are the basics of pop music: self-shaped stories about love and relationships, acceptance and forgiveness.

Nordin says he likes such an expression. He says that he wants to make as gentle, open and mature music as possible, and that he sees himself as a bridge builder whose purpose is to bring comfort and hope to the world.

“I feel that it is my mission.”

Nordin says that there is no perfect person by any means. He admits that he lets frogs out of his mouth sometimes, but he doesn’t think he’s an anti-banker out of a need to rebel. He just follows his own values.

He also emphasizes that he is not an anti-science person in his own opinion, but a free thinker who is critical of all truths given as absolutes. Nordin says he hates all kinds of extremist thinking and refuses to belong to “any gang”.

“People always believe everything politicians tell them. I’ve never been like that. And I never will be. I’m a street performer, an uneducated person. You can bark at me as much as you want, but I have beliefs and interests – and this world is not ready.”

“ “I do like money, and I also have it.”

STILL IT IS one has to wonder: why doesn’t he keep the rumbles in his stomach? Nordin is a successful actor and one of the most popular domestic pop artists. One could imagine that making controversial comments will only harm his career as an artist.

“Of course it is,” Nordin admits.

“But if I keep spitting on what I believe in, then nothing will come of it.”

Living according to the principles will also be expensive. Nordin believes that he has lost numerous job opportunities because of his outspokenness. And not all advertisers dare to do commercial cooperation with him.

“But on the other hand, I’m an artist,” he says. “If mush has no color, then what is mush?”

What about all the lost revenue?

“What does it matter?” Nordin replies.

“What I hate about myself is that I try to compete with such a world. I’ll take my money from somewhere. I do like money, and I have it too. But Would I Buy Tomahawk Missile Stock? I still haven’t started one.”

ON NORDIN there is also a backup plan. He manages his spouse, also a well-being coach who has been in the public eye for his questionable views by Maria Nordin joint cosmetics company with, which manufactures plastic-free and additive-free raw soaps.

Nordin reveals that the couple has marketed their products at international fairs and met people who could take the brand forward.

The growth targets are huge.

“The wife keeps saying that it’s too slow. But in my opinion, there are already enough companies in this world that walk over everything and in the end there is only a puddle of crap at the edge of the field,” says Nordin.

He glances into the eyes.

“Of course, everyone wants to be a millionaire, so do we. But it’s worth taking a route that won’t be embarrassing afterwards.”