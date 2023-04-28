Eight wineries from the Region of Murcia participated in the Tasty Wines event, held in Miami (USA). It is a very closed format meeting, since it brings together potential buyers with exporters in a hotel, where they interact throughout the day, including breakfast and dinner to achieve “optimal negotiation”, reports the Autonomous Community .

The concept of pre-scheduled meetings guarantees “high quality, qualified and selected appointments; likewise, it allows developing the client portfolio, learning about and prospecting for new importers, concentrating several weeks of prospecting in three days, detecting new opportunities, increasing the visibility of the wineries and exchanging directly with buyers”. 46 buyers from the United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico and Peru participated in the event in Miami, while on the Murcian side the wineries Silvano García, Tarbal Foods, De Nariz Wine, Bodegas Alceño, Bodegas Balcona, Cepa Mundi, Bodegas Tercia attended from Ulea and Bodegas Salzillo.

From Spain, 34 producers from the Region of Murcia, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla y León, Aragón, Navarra and Madrid attended the event. The regional wineries had institutional support, through the Development Institute (Info). The Region of Murcia exported in 2021 wine with designation of origin worth 20.89 million euros.