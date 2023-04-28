SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazil’s gross debt rose in February, when Brazil’s consolidated public sector posted a primary deficit, according to data released this Friday by the Central Bank.

The country’s gross public debt as a proportion of GDP closed February at 73%, against 72.5% in the previous month. The net debt was 56.6%, from 56.1%.

The expectation in a Reuters poll was 56.7% for net debt.

In February, the consolidated public sector registered a primary deficit of 26.453 billion reais, against the expectation of economists consulted in a Reuters poll of a negative balance of 30 billion reais.

The performance shows that the central government had a deficit of 39.238 billion reais, while states and municipalities recorded a primary surplus of 11.847 billion reais and state-owned companies had a positive balance of 938 million reais, data from the Central Bank showed.

