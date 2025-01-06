Eight autonomous communities and Melilla are under orange or yellow warning this Monday due to coastal phenomena and wind

Madrid, Jan 6 (EFE).- Eight autonomous communities and Melilla are on orange warning (significant risk) or yellow this Monday due to coastal phenomena and wind, with Galicia, Cantabria and the Basque Country being the most affected, according to the State Meteorological Agency. (Aemet).

In Galicia, coastal phenomena put A Coruña on orange warning and Lugo and Pontevedra on yellow, with combined seas from the west or northwest and waves up to six meters high.

The Cantabrian coast is under an orange and yellow warning for winds from the west or northwest that could reach between 74 km/h, force 8, and, occasionally, up to 88 km/h (force 9) offshore.

In the Basque Country, the coast of Vizcaya is under an orange warning for west winds of up to 74 km/h, combined seas from the west or northwest of up to five meters, while in Guipúzcoa they are in yellow for winds of up to 61 km/h, force 7, and waves of four meters.

In Andalusia, the coast of Granada and Almería and its coastline will endure southwest winds of up to 60 kilometers per hour and waves of three meters.

On the coast in Asturias, the eastern coast, west winds of up to 60 km/h, force 7, and combined northwest seas of four to five meters are expected.

The Balearic Islands have the islands of Ibiza and Formentera under a yellow warning for southwest winds of up to 60 km/h and force 7, with waves that could reach three meters high.

On the coast of Tarragona, the Aemet predicts gusts of northwest wind that could reach 80 km/h and in Ampurdán (Girona) up to 60 km/h, with force 7 and waves also up to three meters.

The Guadalentín Valley, Lorca, Águilas, Campo de Cartagena and Mazarrón, in Murcia, have a yellow warning for southwest winds of up to 60 km/h, with force 7 and waves of up to three meters.

Finally, in Melilla they have a yellow warning for west winds of up to 60 km/h, force 7 and waves of three meters.

The Aemet warns that with an orange warning there is a significant meteorological risk due to unusual meteorological phenomena and with a certain degree of danger for usual activities; With yellow there is no meteorological risk for the general population, although there is for some specific activity.