On September 28, FC Barcelona will visit Osasuna in El Sadar to play matchday 8 of LaLiga. Scheduled for 9:00 p.m., this away game represents another challenge, as the Navarrese are usually a difficult opponent, especially in their stadium.
Below we leave you with the possible lineup of FC Barcelona for this match:
BY: IÑAKI PEÑA –The FC Barcelona goal will undergo changes after the serious injury suffered by Ter Stegen. The Blaugrana club’s goalkeeper will now be Iñaki Peña while Ter Stegen recovers from his serious injury. Iñaki Peña already defended the FC Barcelona goal last season after an injury to Ter Stegen, and now, he will do it again
LH: JULES KOUNDÉ – The French defender is a versatile player who adapts to both the right back and the center back position. In this lineup, Koundé starts as a right back, where his speed and physical strength allow him to cover rival overflows well and contribute in attack. His ability to intercept balls and anticipate the opponent’s offensive movements is one of his main virtues. Furthermore, his good foot allows him to join the attack and generate danger on the wing, being a fundamental piece in the defensive and offensive balance of the team.
DFC: IÑIGO MARTÍNEZ – The Spanish center back brings experience and solidity to the defense. His ability to read the game and his forcefulness in individual duels make him a reliable defender. Iñigo stands out for his great ability in the aerial game, both in defense and attack, where he is usually a threat in set pieces. His experience and his left-footed profile make him a perfect complement to the rest of the defense, providing security and leadership in the defensive line.
DFC: PAU CUBARSI – Despite his youth, the Barcelona youth player has shown to have immense potential and great maturity in his performances. Cubarsí is a center back with a remarkable capacity for anticipation and good ball handling, characteristics that fit perfectly with the team’s style of play. His mettle and confidence in defense, despite his young age, make him one of the great promises of Spanish football. Furthermore, its versatility allows it to adapt to various defensive situations, being a valuable option both in the present and in the future.
LI: ALEJANDRO BALDE – The Spanish left back is one of La Masía’s brightest jewels and his impact on the first team has been immediate. With devilish speed and a great ability to project himself in attack, Balde has established himself as a modern winger. Not only is he dangerous when he joins the attack, but he also has a great ability to withdraw quickly and carry out defensive tasks. His physical resistance allows him to be constantly active in both areas of the field, being a dagger on the left wing.
DCM: MARC CASADÓ – The young midfielder is another of La Masía’s products who has begun to make a place for himself in the first team. Casadó is a pivot with good tactical sense, great recovery capacity and excellent judgment in distributing the ball. His intelligence on the field allows him to occupy spaces well and protect the defense when the team is focused on attack. Although he is still in the process of consolidating himself in the elite, he has shown a level of maturity that promises a lot for the future of the Barça midfielder.
MC: PEDRI – Barcelona’s brain in the center of the field, Pedri is an extraordinary footballer, capable of dictating the pace of the game with his vision and precision in passing. Despite his youth, he has already established himself as one of the best midfielders in the world thanks to his tactical intelligence, his ability to evade rival pressure and his ability to find spaces where there seems to be none. His connection with the forwards is vital for the team, and his ability to reach the opponent’s area adds a key offensive dimension for the Blaugrana team.
MD: LAMINE YAMAL – At 17 years old, Lamine Yamal is one of the great promises of world football. The Barcelona right winger has impressed with his overpowering, speed and ability to unbalance one on one. His dribbling is his most lethal weapon, and his ability to create danger from the right wing is one of the reasons why he has earned a place in the first team at such a young age. Although he is still in the process of maturation, his natural talent makes him a key piece in Barça’s offense.
MCO: FERRAN TORRES – Dani Olmo left injured in the previous match that FC Barcelona played against Girona. Now, Hansi Flick will have to look for a replacement for the Spaniard and everything indicates that his position will be occupied by Ferran Torres, who was the starter in the first three days while Dani Olmo could not play yet.
MY: RAPHINHA – The Brazilian winger is one of Barcelona’s most dangerous players in attack thanks to his speed, dribbling and ability to make a difference in one-on-one situations. Raphinha has a great ability to play on both wings, although he performs better on the right, where his ability to cut inside and shoot with his left foot creates constant problems for opposing defenses. In addition to his individual ability, his energy and sacrifice in defense are also highly valued by the coach.
DC: ROBERT LEWANDOWSKI – The Polish striker is the team’s top offensive reference. Lewandowski is a born goalscorer, with an unmatched ability to position himself in the area and define with precision. His back game, his ability to create space and his scoring instinct make him one of the biggest threats in Europe. Furthermore, his experience and leadership within the locker room make him an indispensable player both on and off the field.
This is how the FC Barcelona lineup would look (4-2-3-1)
Goalie: Iñaki Peña
Defenses: Koundé, Cubarsí, Iñigo Martínez, Balde
Midfielders: Marc Casadó, Pedri, Lamine Yamal, Ferran Torres, Raphinha
Fronts: Lewandowski
