The illusion returns to Spain once again. And not only because the Three Wise Men visited us this morning, but also because of the traditional Children’s Lottery Draw. Thus, one of the most important events of the year returns with 770 million euros under its belt, 37,920 winning numbers and almost 21 million winning tickets.

Unlike the Christmas Lottery, the Children’s Raffle is characterized by distributing many more prizes. Refunds are, for example, one of those minor prizes that multiply the number of winners who win a pinch of the Child.

With 20 euros per winning tenth, 37,812 numbers of the 100,000 that each series has are awarded each year with the refund. Thus, the probability of winning some money in the January 6 draw is 7.82%, while in the December 22 draw it is 5.30%.

These are the reimbursements awarded this 2025

In this way, even if one of the main prizes is not obtained, the possibility of recovering the money invested through refunds is a small consolation and a reason to continue participating in this traditional raffle year after year.