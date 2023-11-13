Glitter, glamor and spectacle, plus a healthy dose of noise and dolce vita – the Eicma in Milan presented itself as the pulsating grail of motorized two-wheeled vehicles that is gradually being energized.

IThere was a lot of hustle and bustle in the spacious exhibition halls of Rho-Pero in the north of Milan for the 80th edition of Eicma. Even on the first two days, which are actually reserved for trade visitors and journalists. This is familiar from the pre-Corona era, but this year even more people crowded into the halls. The miserable rush from a packed press conference to the next premiere is nothing new, it’s just that the shortened quarter-hour cycle of the events hardly left any time for an orderly change of halls.

Tailwind from the domestic market gave the makers a big chest: up to the start of the trade fair in Italy they had not been able to bring this many two-wheelers to the Tifosi since 2011 – exactly 311,079 scooters and motorcycles make the traffic on the boot more colorful. The trend is Europe-wide; in Germany the market has picked up speed with an increase of 9.9 percent. 191,829 units mean second place in the EU ranking.