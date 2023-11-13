Red Bull continues to offer surprises, although the Milton Keynes team stopped development of the RB19 some time ago. Max Verstappen has won 17 races out of 20 contested, while Adrian Newey’s car has reached 19 successes in 2023 and does not seem satisfied with affirmations and records. The records are impressive: in the Constructors’ championship Max and Checo built a margin of 400 points over Mercedes, a gap that had never been seen in the history of F1.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola The Red Bull RB19 in the Qatar GP where Verstappen became world champion for the third time

The Dutchman managed to break Alberto Ascari’s record which had stood since 1952, we are talking about 70 years ago: the Milanese with Ferrari had achieved six victories out of eight GPs contested, equal to 75% of successes. Verstappen went further reaching 77%.

The numbers testify to the technical superiority of a car that rightfully belongs among those that have become cornerstones in the career of the genius from Stratford-upon-Avon who will turn 65 on 26 December.

The surprising thing about the RB19 is that it continues to showcase innovative aspects that have remained hidden until now. Last week we anticipated the existence of a second micro-extractor in the diffuser which was introduced in the second part of the season: it seems that the solution contributes to creating a load variation along the arc of the diffuser to be more efficient.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull RB19, detail of the diffuser with the second micro extractor

There is less “spoon” in the area where the beam wing has the longest chord, while it is more pronounced where the lower wing has a shorter chord with the aim of making the integration of the extractor, beam wing more efficient and rear wing with the aim of obtaining greater aerodynamic efficiency of the three elements.

Our Giorgio Piola during his long stakeouts in the pit lane he managed to capture another detail of the Milton Keynes car: this time his gaze moved to the sides of the background and more precisely to the outer edge of the pavement.

Not so much in the front and central part where we noticed continuous changes, small and large, but further back, in the “scimitar” section located in front of the rear wheel, red arrow.

It took the prying gaze of our Ligurian technical expert to discover seven small vortex generators that were mounted under the sidewalk in the element that is detached from the bottom. It should be remembered that Sergio Perez’s RB19 had been lifted by a crane during qualifying for the Monaco GP after an accident by the Mexican and, showing his grace, had inspired his opponents, not so much to slavishly copy the ideas, but rather to take the concepts.

Photo by: Giorgio Piola Red Bull RB19, detail of the bottom seen from below of the Monaco GP

In the bottom used in the Principality the small vortex generators were not yet there, but it is interesting to note that Adrian Newey was able to develop another line of development useful for creating vortices to prolong extraction from the bottom to make the Red Bull less sensitive to height variations, ensuring a stable aerodynamic load, essential to safeguard the life of Pirelli tyres.