Cairo (Al-Ittihad)

Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry stressed his country's rejection of the liquidation of the Palestinian issue and plans to empty Palestine of its population and expel them abroad.

Shukri pointed out in press statements on the sidelines of his participation in the “Third Antalya Diplomatic Forum” that “one of the most important problems in Gaza is the displacement of Palestinians in violation of international law,” saying: “We reject the liquidation of the Palestinian cause and the plans and efforts to send Palestinians abroad in order to empty it of its population, and this is a violation of international laws.” Shukri explained that they are in contact with many international partners, especially the permanent members of the Security Council, regarding what is happening in the Gaza Strip.

He added: “We are doing everything we can to end this devastating war, the likes of which the twenty-first century has not witnessed in the world, and in which more than 20,000 women and children lost their lives.”

Shukri pointed out that there is an international consensus on the necessity of Israel not carrying out any military activity in Rafah, saying: “Any military attack in the area where about 1.4 million people are currently gathered will undoubtedly lead to a humanitarian situation worse than what we have witnessed so far, and will cause loss of life.” ».