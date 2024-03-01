Ahmed Murad (Beirut, Cairo)

The shores of Lebanon are witnessing a noticeable increase in the number of irregular migration flights in light of the spread of migrant smuggling networks and the expansion of their activities, which represents a major challenge facing Lebanese institutions and agencies.

In recent years, dozens of passengers on “death boats” carrying thousands of irregular migrants have drowned.

According to official estimates, during the third quarter of 2022, the coasts of northern Lebanon witnessed more than 155 illegal immigration attempts involving about 4,637 people, resulting in the death of 214 people and the loss of 225 others.

Lebanese analyst and writer Youssef Diab attributed the reasons for the increase in irregular migration trips across Lebanese shores to the exacerbation of the political and economic crises that millions suffer from, in addition to the exacerbation of refugee crises in Lebanon.

Diab stated in a statement to Al-Ittihad that Lebanon is witnessing an unprecedented economic and financial deterioration, which has caused extremely difficult and complex living and humanitarian conditions, which makes many Lebanese and Syrian refugees think about immigrating to Europe illegally, which prompts them to risk their lives. Their families and children were placed in “death boats,” many of which sank off the Lebanese coast.

Diab warned of the danger of the spread of irregular migrant smuggling networks, with their growing capabilities to smuggle thousands of people, and the expansion of their activities and risky journeys along Lebanese shores, which is causing many humanitarian tragedies.

Some government reports have previously revealed the existence of smuggling networks that organize the infiltration of thousands of Syrians into Lebanon through illegal crossings, making it a stop for irregular migration flights to European coasts.

In turn, the Lebanese analyst and writer, Maysa Abdel Khaleq, explained that the growing rates of irregular migration across Lebanese shores represents one of the most prominent crises in recent times in light of the repeated attempts to smuggle people illegally to Europe, which has led the local authorities to redouble their monitoring of the coasts and confront this phenomenon. The phenomenon, especially after it had previously claimed the lives of hundreds and thousands of migrants after their boats sank in the Mediterranean Sea.

In a statement to Al-Ittihad, Abdel-Khaleq stressed the importance of the army’s role in securing and monitoring the coasts and confronting irregular migration journeys. He had previously warned several times of the consequences of these journeys, which expose the lives of migrants to imminent danger.