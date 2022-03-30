Wednesday, March 30, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Egypt denounces Senegal for violence and ‘racism’ in the qualifiers

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 30, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
1
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

Egypt denounces Senegal for violence and

Salah and Mané, Liverpool stars.

Salah and Mané, Liverpool stars.

What happened in the last game of the African qualifiers has unleashed hundreds of reactions.

The Egyptian Football Federation filed an official complaint against its Senegalese counterpart for violence and “racism”the Egyptians announced shortly after the match between the two teams on Tuesday in a ‘playoff’ for a place in the 2022 World Cup.

What happened in Senegal vs. Egypt?

At the Diamniadio stadium, near Dakar, the Egyptian ‘pharaohs’ were left without a place for the World Cup after falling to the Senegalese ‘Lions of Teranga’ in a penalty shootout.

“The Egyptian team was subjected to racism with the appearance of offensive banners in the stands of the stadium directed at the players, especially Mohamed Salah, the captain. All this is documented by photographs and videos attached to the complaint”stated the Egyptian Federation in its statement, posted on social media.

Photos released by the Egyptian Federation show broken glass from the vehicle carrying his team, as well as banners insulting Salah and members of the public making offensive gestures at visiting players.

(Video: José Néstor Pékerman and the emotional hug with the Colombian players)

The complaint was filed with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the International Football Federation (FIFA), the Egyptian Federation said. The Senegalese public also did not stop using laser pointers during the match to annoy the Egyptian players, especially in penalty kicks. Three of the four Egyptian shooters missed their maximum penalty.

See also  Learn about the new employee wage increases in Egypt

Other videos posted on social media showed objects and bottles being thrown by the public in the direction of the Egyptian captain.

AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Egypt #denounces #Senegal #violence #racism #qualifiers

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Milan and Ibra forward together? It is time for reflections. And that role in the club ...

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.