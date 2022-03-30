Egypt denounces Senegal for violence and ‘racism’ in the qualifiers

The Egyptian Football Federation filed an official complaint against its Senegalese counterpart for violence and “racism”the Egyptians announced shortly after the match between the two teams on Tuesday in a ‘playoff’ for a place in the 2022 World Cup.

What happened in Senegal vs. Egypt?

Carlos Queiroz, coach of Egypt.

At the Diamniadio stadium, near Dakar, the Egyptian ‘pharaohs’ were left without a place for the World Cup after falling to the Senegalese ‘Lions of Teranga’ in a penalty shootout.

“The Egyptian team was subjected to racism with the appearance of offensive banners in the stands of the stadium directed at the players, especially Mohamed Salah, the captain. All this is documented by photographs and videos attached to the complaint”stated the Egyptian Federation in its statement, posted on social media.

Photos released by the Egyptian Federation show broken glass from the vehicle carrying his team, as well as banners insulting Salah and members of the public making offensive gestures at visiting players.

The complaint was filed with the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and the International Football Federation (FIFA), the Egyptian Federation said. The Senegalese public also did not stop using laser pointers during the match to annoy the Egyptian players, especially in penalty kicks. Three of the four Egyptian shooters missed their maximum penalty.

Other videos posted on social media showed objects and bottles being thrown by the public in the direction of the Egyptian captain.

AFP