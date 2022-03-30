At the moment the company has not made any renewal offers to Zlatan, nor has the Swede knocked on the door of the company. But, after the farewell to football, an assignment in the sports area could materialize

It may seem like a trivial formula, but between Milan and Ibra anything can still happen. Perhaps, the scenario that can be thrown off balance is that in general terms they probably won’t break up. The marriage seems destined to continue, perhaps in other forms. On the other hand, the balance of couples, when relationships go on in time, often change. And on the other hand, it was Maldini himself, not long ago, who pitched the hypothesis (“Maybe we can win this year and it doesn’t mean that he can’t have a future with us anyway”).

The time for reflections – How, and especially when, are the questions that currently remain floating among the reflections of both parties. Having lost the world showcase, Ibra now still has the Scudetto as a potential adrenaline rush capable of giving him further energy. But even if the Devil gets his hands on the national title after eleven years, the question remains: would Ibra really quit (“I don’t give up until I win with Milan”, he said a few weeks ago) or would the tricolor give him the push to continue ? In a similar context it is evidently necessary to give Zlatan time to elaborate the Swedish world mourning and therefore to better understand his personal perspectives for next season. So, right now, it is advisable to limit yourself to the news. From what it filters. Not much in reality, precisely because they are all closed in the “think tank”. See also James Rodríguez, absent with Al Rayyan in Qatar football

Evaluations – The starting point is that the evaluations are bipartisan. He obviously reflects Zlatan, but he also reflects Milan. In via Aldo Rossi they consider his two and a half years in the Rossoneri to be positive from any side they look positive. An investment that has paid off, because the team has benefited enormously from it. In the same way – it is the club’s point of view – they reflect on the fact that Ibra was, so to speak, reciprocated. Taken from an unattractive league like the American one and returned with all the honors in the eyes of European football. Just as it is impossible not to find yourself evaluating a last year that was particularly laborious from a physical point of view for the Swedish totem pole. The same considerations, however, that he also makes. In short, if we are talking about a new contract as a player, all scenarios are possible. But, at the moment, no renewal proposal has come to Zlatan’s table from the AC Milan club. Nothing to report even on the reverse path: Ibra needs more time to eventually knock on Gazidis and Maldini’s door. Let’s say that in this context it is reasonable to think that Milan is waiting for a sign from the player, rather than the other way around. See also Dionisi: "I would not have believed 9 points with Juve, Milan and Inter Milan."

Another assignment? – Market dynamics should not be underestimated either. If an “important” striker arrives at Milanello – the first name that comes to mind is Scamacca -, with Giroud and Lazetic already in the squad, what space could there be for Zlatan? This is why the situation is “in progress” and this is why that other kind of marriage mentioned earlier could take shape: a role within the club, almost certainly in the sports area headed by Maldini. Brand ambassador? Technical collaborator of Pioli? Soon to go into such specific terms in the topic and also in this case it should be emphasized that the player and the club have not yet addressed the topic, but it is presumable that the Rossoneri ownership would be available to discuss a role in Milan with Ibra after the farewell to football played.

