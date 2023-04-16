A statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated:

The Arab Republic of Egypt calls on the parties to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, in light of the continuation of military operations and the possibility of escalation, to immediately stop military operations to spare the blood of the brotherly Sudanese people, and to give priority to the language of dialogue in order to resolve differences, in order to preserve the safety and stability of the country, and to protect the capabilities of the Sudanese people and the aspirations of their revolution. glorious.

As Egypt expresses its deep regret and sincere condolences for the casualties and injuries among the brothers in Sudan, whether military or civilians, as a result of the ongoing military confrontations, it affirms that it will spare no effort in making the necessary efforts in cooperation with friendly and brotherly countries, in order to defuse the situation. The current crisis. The Egyptian/Saudi initiative came to call for an emergency meeting of the League of Arab States Council at the level of permanent delegates, the Egyptian/South Sudanese mediation initiative, and the contacts and consultations that Egypt is currently undertaking with the concerned parties inside and outside Sudan, in order to achieve this goal.

Cairo calls for the non-exploitation of any external party to the events

The statement continued: “The Arab Republic of Egypt stresses the need for no external party to exploit the current developments in Sudan by carrying out actions that fuel the intensity of the conflict or aim to undermine its territorial integrity, and in a way that affects the security, stability and safety of the brotherly Sudanese people. It also stresses the need to preserve The security and safety of the Egyptian community in Sudan, as well as the facilities and properties of Egyptian official missions.

What is happening in Sudan?