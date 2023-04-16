A statement from the Egyptian Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated:
- The Arab Republic of Egypt calls on the parties to the ongoing conflict in Sudan, in light of the continuation of military operations and the possibility of escalation, to immediately stop military operations to spare the blood of the brotherly Sudanese people, and to give priority to the language of dialogue in order to resolve differences, in order to preserve the safety and stability of the country, and to protect the capabilities of the Sudanese people and the aspirations of their revolution. glorious.
- As Egypt expresses its deep regret and sincere condolences for the casualties and injuries among the brothers in Sudan, whether military or civilians, as a result of the ongoing military confrontations, it affirms that it will spare no effort in making the necessary efforts in cooperation with friendly and brotherly countries, in order to defuse the situation. The current crisis. The Egyptian/Saudi initiative came to call for an emergency meeting of the League of Arab States Council at the level of permanent delegates, the Egyptian/South Sudanese mediation initiative, and the contacts and consultations that Egypt is currently undertaking with the concerned parties inside and outside Sudan, in order to achieve this goal.
Cairo calls for the non-exploitation of any external party to the events
- The statement continued: “The Arab Republic of Egypt stresses the need for no external party to exploit the current developments in Sudan by carrying out actions that fuel the intensity of the conflict or aim to undermine its territorial integrity, and in a way that affects the security, stability and safety of the brotherly Sudanese people. It also stresses the need to preserve The security and safety of the Egyptian community in Sudan, as well as the facilities and properties of Egyptian official missions.
What is happening in Sudan?
- Violent clashes broke out between Sudanese army And the country’s Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on Saturday in the capital and elsewhere, raising fears of a broader conflict.
- On the second day of the events in Sudan, clashes renewed and escalated in the vicinity of the General Command of the Sudanese Army and in several areas in Khartoum and separate parts of the country.
- The death toll among civilians rose to 56 civilians dead and about 600 wounded, except for the victims from the two warring sides.
- The Sudanese army said fighting broke out after I tried Rapid Support Forces Attacking his forces in the southern part of the capital, accusing the group of trying to take control of strategic sites in Khartoum, including Presidential Palace.
- For its part, the Rapid Support Forces accused, in a series of statements, the army of attacking its forces at one of its bases in southern Khartoum. It claimed to have captured the city’s airport and “fully took control” of the presidential palace in Khartoum, the seat of the country’s presidency.
- The clashes came as tensions between the army and the RSF have escalated in recent months, delaying the signing of an internationally backed agreement with political parties to revive the country’s democratic transition.
