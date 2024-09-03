The Egyptian government on Tuesday, September 3, rejected the statement of the first Israeli Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in which he said he would not abandon the Philadelphia corridor, which separates Egypt from Gaza, and held him responsible for the “consequences.”

“The Arab Republic of Egypt holds the Israeli government responsible for the consequences of making statements that further aggravate the situation and seek to justify aggressive and incendiary policies “leading to further escalation in the region,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Netanyahu speaking about operations in the Gaza Strip. Photo:EFE

The presence of the Israeli army in the Philadelphia Runner is one of the main forces in the process of reaching a truce in the Gaza Strip between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas.

Netanyahu said on Monday, September 2, that the Philadelphia corridor “will not be evacuated”, Considering that “if Israel loses its control, Gaza will become a kingdom of terrorism.”

Egypt is pronounced

“Egypt expresses its total rejection of the statements made by the Israeli Prime Minister on September 2, in which He tried to use the name of Egypt to distract “to the Israeli public opinion, to hinder the achievement of a ceasefire agreement and the exchange of hostages and detainees,” the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said.

Protesters in Tel Aviv call on the government to sign the agreement. Photo:EFE

He also regretted that the Israeli Prime Minister’s position is aimed at “obstruct mediation efforts undertaken by Egypt, Qatar and the United States” to reach a ceasefire agreement in Gaza that would allow for the exchange of hostages and prisoners.

Egypt also reaffirms its rejection of all allegations by (other) Israeli officials in this regard.

“Egypt also reaffirms its rejection of all allegations by (other) Israeli officials in this regard,” referring to Philadelphia, which both Cairo and Hamas Demand that Israel evacuate along the Netzarim corridor -which divides Gaza between south and north- as a condition for reaching an agreement in Gaza.

The note also assures “Egypt’s willingness to continue playing its historic role of leading the peace process in the region in a way that leads to peace-keeping and regional security, and the achievement of stability for all peoples of the Middle East region.”

Egypt, the first Arab country to sign peace with Israel (1978), has repeatedly stressed the need for Israel to withdraw your troops Philadelphia, as well as the Rafah border crossing – located in that corridor – which has been closed since Israeli troops took it last May.

EFE

