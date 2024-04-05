Gaza (Union)

The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) reported that about 62% of the homes in the Gaza Strip were destroyed as a result of the ongoing war on the Strip.

The agency stated, in a statement on the “X” platform, that “the ongoing war has led to the destruction of about 62% of homes in Gaza, and vital infrastructure has been attacked, including United Nations buildings that shelter displaced families.” UNRWA pointed out that more than 75% of the population in Gaza were forced by the war to flee their homes in search of shelter and security in other places, including the agency’s shelter centers, and the majority of them were forced to flee several times.