Afghanistan | Isis claimed responsibility for the suicide attack in Kabul

A terrorist organization Isis-K announced on Tuesday that it had carried out a suicide bomb attack that killed at least six people and wounded thirteen in the Afghan capital, Kabul, on Monday, Reuters and AFP report.

According to the organization, the attack it carried out on the southern outskirts of Kabul was aimed at the prosecution authorities of the Taliban movement that rules Afghanistan. According to Isis-K, more than 45 people were killed and wounded in the attack, which was clearly higher than the number of victims reported by the Taliban.

Isis-K said on the Telegram messaging service that the attack was carried out in response to the fact that the Taliban is about to take over the Bagram Air Base prison. The United States used the prison in question in its war against the Taliban and other organizations in Afghanistan starting in 2001.

American soldiers tortured some of their prisoners at Bagram and at least two of the prisoners died. The base, located about 40 kilometers north of Kabul, was once built by the Soviet Union, which in turn occupied Afghanistan for ten years from 1979.

Violence Afghanistan has decreased in recent years, but Isis-K has occasionally carried out attacks in the country. The organization’s most famous attack was carried out during the chaotic evacuation operation of Kabul airport on August 26, 2021. At least 183 people were killed in the attack, among them thirteen American soldiers.

The letter K in Isis-K’s name refers to the historical region of Khorasan. The organization has also carried out attacks in Pakistan.