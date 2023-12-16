Cairo (agencies)

Two security sources reported that Egyptian air defenses shot down a suspected drone off the Red Sea coast near the city of Dahab on the eastern coast of Sinai. The two security sources stated that the source of the drone is unknown.

Witnesses in Dahab said they saw an object falling into the water, and they said they saw another flying object falling in a nearby mountainous area.

In a related context, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, in contact with his German counterpart Annalena Baerbock, stressed the importance of international efforts to ensure the security of navigation in the Red Sea and put an end to Houthi attacks on commercial ships.

In addition, a White House spokesman said that the crossing of commercial ships in the Red Sea has now become more dangerous due to Houthi attacks, adding that the United States will announce more details regarding a naval task force in the coming days.

The US Central Command announced that the Houthis fired two ballistic missiles towards the shipping channel in Bab al-Mandab. One of the missiles hit a ship flying the Liberian flag, which broadcast a distress call in which it stated that the ship was fighting a fire resulting from a missile attack.