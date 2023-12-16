Brussels (Union)

The European Union said yesterday that the expansion of illegal Israeli settlements and the forced displacement of Palestinians undermine security in the occupied West Bank and will not make Israel safer.

The European Union stated that it is “deeply concerned about the Knesset’s commitment in the amended 2023 budget to additional funding for settlement construction and related activities.”

He added: “The European Union reiterates its opposition to Israeli settlement policy and activities, including in and around East Jerusalem. The approval of this additional budget comes in the context of increasing violence against Palestinians by extremist settlers in the occupied West Bank, which has reached unprecedented levels.

The European Union continued: “The expansion of illegal settlements and the forced displacement of Palestinians undermine security in the West Bank, and do not make Israel safer. The settlements constitute serious violations of international law, a major obstacle to the two-state solution, and a threat to regional stability.”