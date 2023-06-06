Julian Alaphilippe won this Monday in the second stage of the Criterium Dauphinewhich was disputed between Brassac-les-Mines and La Chaise-Dieu, of 167 kilometers, in which Christopher Laporte he retained the lead and the Colombians wasted no time and moved up the overall standings.

Three runners, including the Dutchman Steven Kruijswijkhave been forced to abandon the Dauphiné due to a fall that occurred in the first kilometers of the day.

The dangers

The Spanish was involved in the fall carlos rodriguez (Ineos), but the cyclist continued in competition.

The mishap occurred at kilometer 8 of the stage, where a group of 6 riders fell on the asphalt, the Dutchman taking the part Steven Kruijswijk (Jumbo-Visma), one of the main gregarious of the Danish Jonas Vingegaardgreat favorite of

Dauphiné, the Belgian Steff Cras (TotalEnergies) and Romain Combaud (DSM), all three forced to abandon.

The final part was complicated, so much so that the jumbo Visma He tried to control the exit of the runners and left everything for a closed closure of the fraction.

Alaphlippe was the fastest, he overtook the Ecuadorian Richard Carapazthat of the favorites, was the one that moved first.

Egan Bernal He arrived in the group and raffled a day in which he lost a partner, ethan hayterwho fractured his clavicle.

same for Daniel Martinez and to Esteban Chavezwhich they followed with a short difference and that can be traced in the mountain stages.

This Tuesday, third day, Monistrol-sur-Loire and Le Coteau, of 194 kilometers, for massive arrival.

classifications

Stage

1. Julian Alaphilippe 3 h 54 min 53 s

2. Richard Carapaz mt

3. Natnael Tesfatsion mt

4.Christophe Laporte mt

16. Enric Mas mt

19. Esteban Chaves mt.

21. Jonas Vingegaard mt

22. Egan Bernal mt

31. Adam Yates mt

46. ​​Daniel Martinez mt

General

1. Christope Laporte 7 h 38 min 13 sec

2. Julian Alaphilippe mt

3. Richard Carapaz at 4 seconds

4. Rune Herregodts at 10 s

13. Egan Bernal mt

14. Jonas Vingegaard mt

17. Esteban Chaves mt.

34. Daniel Martinez mt

