The Division 2 has exceeded the 20 million players. Ubisoft Massive made the announcement, which took the opportunity to thank the players for their passion and support given to the game. He also reiterated that he will soon launch Season 1 of the fifth year, called Broken Wings, with an update that will be available starting June 8, 2023.

To celebrate the launch of the new season, the developers will hold a celebratory stream on June 7 at 17:15, so as to show what the new content is. The tweet with the announcement invites all players to connect to the Official Twitch channel of the series to find out what awaits them.

In short, it seems that the end has not yet come to The Division 2. Although the success has not been as hoped, 20 million players still seem to be a good number. At least one of those who can boast in public. Difficult to say if they are enough for a sequel, considering that they have been matured over more than five years and that the figure does not include some important metrics such as monthly active users and retention, fundamental for understanding the viability of a live service.