Gift of Kings for Cartagena, which this Thursday announced the renewal of Alfredo Ortuño until 2024. The Yeclano finished his contract in June and is the most profitable footballer in the squad: he has 7 goals and 4 assists this season, despite the fact that he has only started in 5 of the 25 games played to date. With their involvement, Efesé guarantees the long-term presence of a ‘9’ who has always performed in all their teams, whether they were candidates for promotion or relegation candidates.

President Paco Belmonte complies with what was commented a few days ago, in an interview with LA VERDAD. “I would renew Rubén Castro and Ortuño this afternoon.” It did not take too long for the Albinegra board to tie the second, author of the goal that was about to force extra time against Valencia, this Wednesday. The Yeclano, a gregarious man, accumulates eight consecutive seasons in professional football, where he has played almost 400 games, scored more than 90 goals and given more than thirty assists. His numbers this season at Cartagena have double the merit, because he has the Canarian and starter Rubén Castro ahead of him.