Once again Morbius delays its theatrical release. The tape was scheduled to arrive in July 2020; However, different reasons have led the feature film to postpone its premiere five times. Now, the film starring Jared Leto can be seen on the big screen from April 1, 2022 . Although it was explained that the reason was the new cases of coronavirus, a new report indicates that everything would be related to Spider-Man: no way home.

According to what they said from the Deadline media, the success of the Tom holland would be the real reason why Sony decided to postpone the launch of Morbius until April of this year.

“So far Tom Holland’s movie has grossed more than $ 1.37 billion worldwide and appears to continue to make huge numbers on screens that were previously reserved for Morbius”Indicates the text.

Under this premise, Sony would have given more time to No way home to keep increasing your revenue from box office sales. It should be noted that this would not be the first time that Morbius suffered a delay for another film.

Let us remember that in January 2021 the company moved the premiere of Venom 2: let there be Carnage for October of the same year, a decision that affected the launch of Morbius for 2022.

What will we see in the movie Morbius?

The film revolves around biochemist Michael Morbius, who has a strange blood disease that makes him weaker and weaker and could lead to death. Out of desperation to save himself, the scientist fuses his DNA with that of bats, thus becoming the fearsome vampire.