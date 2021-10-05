A new edition of This is War was held this Monday, October 4 and as always the participants had to pass the most complicated challenges. For example, Alejandra Baigorria submitted to the questions and answers, and surprised the viewers of the program with a peculiar answer.

This challenge consisted of going through a circuit full of punishments, which could be avoided if answered correctly. The businesswoman began with the challenge and immediately Gian Piero Díaz asked her a geography question that at first seemed to be not so complicated.

With which countries does Peru border to the north ?, was the questioning made by the host of This is war. Given this, the influencer replied: “Chile.” As expected, Baigorria had to pull a kind of rope to turn a bucket over and receive a red paint bath as punishment.

This is not the first time that ‘warriors’ have committed these types of bloopers. For example, last week, Elías Montalvo was the protagonist of a fairly similar event. The young tiktoker was participating in the same challenge when he also surprised with his unique response.

That time, Johanna San Miguel asked him about the president who abolished slavery in Peru. The reality boy was confused and replied that the Lord of Miracles had made such a commitment instead of Ramón Castilla.