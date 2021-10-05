“If being a fascist means loving your homeland, I’m a fascist” is a post published on social media and still today here I’m on Facebook, posted in 2015 by Francesco Zicchieri, deputy of the League, former coordinator of the Northern League in Lazio, later replaced by Claudio Durigon, and Federal Manager of the management and expansion of the territorial offices of the League in the center-south.

That of Zicchieri, however, is not the only post that praises fascism on his profile. Scrolling through the various photos of the Northern League, in fact, you will find another photo by Benito Mussolini with a quote from the Duce: “Before the salaries of the ministers, the salaries of the beloved Italian people come, because the ministers are servants of the beloved homeland, therefore of the beloved people”.

Born in Alatri, the Northern League player is nephew Mario Zicchieri, a young exponent of the MSI, killed in 1975 by the Red Brigades in Rome. Municipal councilor in Terracina with the National Alliance, Zicchieri in 2015 moved to the League with which he was elected again municipal councilor in Terracina in 2016 and finally deputy in the 2018 elections.

Zicchieri, in addition to being part of Salvini’s so-called “magic circle”, is very attached to Claudio Durigon, the former Undersecretary of the Economy of the League, recently forced to resign after proposing to restore the old name of a park to Latina, currently dedicated to the anti-mafia magistrates Giovanni Falcone and Paolo Borsellino, and until 2017 named after Arnaldo Mussolini.

“The history of Latina is one that someone also wanted to cancel, changing the name of our park which must go back to being the Mussolini park it has always been. We are on this and we want to move forward ”said Durigon on that occasion, only to apologize and declare that he was not“ a fascist ”.

The fact remains, however, that in the League, as evidenced by Zicchieri’s posts, however, by no means hidden, there is no lack of sympathy and winks to the world of the far right.

After the Fidanza case, the Brothers of Italy MEP who, according to an investigation by Fanpage, allegedly maintained relations with far-right groups, therefore, another “case” is destined to stir the waters of the League and the center-right.