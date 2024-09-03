The Ministry of Education has determined the procedures for the examinations of third-cycle (secondary) students, for grades nine through twelve, in the three semesters of the current academic year, which focus on continuous assessment throughout the year, to determine the student’s true level.

The ministry explained in the “Student Evaluation Policy Guide for the Current Academic Year” that the third cycle tests focus on determining the student’s academic level, to help teachers, students and their parents plan properly for the next stage. The guide indicated that the testing procedures for students in grades nine to twelfth (third cycle) for the current academic year include “unmarked formative assessment,” which teachers use to help students and their parents accurately identify their academic levels, and develop their role in supporting learners’ growth and academic progress.

He stated that among the tests for the third cycle are the “diagnostic tests”, which are conducted in the subjects of Arabic, English and mathematics for all third cycle students, stressing the importance of employing these tests to guide learning and teaching plans and present them to students, and their scores should be recorded in the electronic system, but they are not calculated in the student’s academic performance score.

Teachers are scheduled to conduct “marked formative assessments” for Group B subjects at the end of the semester, according to centrally determined standards and procedures, and these tests are included in the learners’ academic performance score.

The procedures clarify the importance of “formative assessments” that teachers carry out throughout the academic year, according to the centrally determined standards and procedures, as they contribute to providing appropriate support to students at various educational stages, provided that the “formative assessment with a grade” scores are included in the student’s academic performance rate according to the specified relative weights.

The procedures focus on implementing centralized tests at the end of the semester for Group (A) subjects, and their performance requires the actual presence of students at the test site specified by the school.

The ministry stressed that the tests, with their various names and types, aim to measure the extent to which students acquire cognitive skills and their ability to face challenges in life situations. It said that Group (A) includes eight subjects, including Arabic and English, Islamic education, physics, biology, chemistry, mathematics, and social studies. On the other hand, Group (B) includes seven subjects, including computing, creative design and innovation, arts, physical and health education, business administration, applied and academic specializations, third language, and health sciences.

