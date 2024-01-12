Transnistria announced the preparation of groups from Ukraine for terrorist attacks in Moldova

In Moldova, combat groups of more than 60 people from Ukraine are being trained with the aim of carrying out terrorist attacks in Transnistria. The Ministry of State Security (MGB) of the unrecognized republic reported this on January 12.

“According to available information, special combat groups (more than 60 people, mostly arriving from the territory of Ukraine and having experience in combat operations) are currently being trained at the facilities of special forces of the law enforcement agencies of the Republic of Moldova under the leadership of foreign specialists to carry out terrorist acts on the territory of the PMR,” – says in message departments.

As noted in the MGB, their goal will be the destruction of critical life support facilities, sabotage at military facilities, as well as the capture or destruction of senior officials of the republic and heads of law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, on January 10, the MGB reported an incident with the use of firearms on the border with Ukraine on January 7, after which two Transnistrian citizens were transferred to Ukrainian territory. At the same time, according to RBC-Ukraine, the country's state border service did not record any incidents.

The Transnistrian conflict between Moldova and the unrecognized Transnistrian Moldavian Republic began during Soviet times. It worsened after Moldova left the USSR and escalated into an armed confrontation in 1992.