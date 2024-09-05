Mexico City.- In view of the vote on the reform to the Judicial Branch in the Senate Plenary, scheduled for next September 11, the head of the Morena senators, Adán Augusto López Hernández, lowered to 85 the votes necessary to reach a qualified majority.

While it was assumed that the majority would be achieved with 86 of the 128 seats, the former Governor of Tabasco introduced this element of confusion at the last minute on Wednesday.

He hinted that with that number, which is achieved with the votes of Morena, PVEM, PT and two loose PRD members who ‘chapulinearon’, they could approve the reform in the Upper House. “There are those who interpret that it is 85, because they say that when the remainder is less than 50 (85.36), then it is reduced, and when the remainder is greater than 50, then it is scaled, but, let’s wait,” he said in an interview.

And what do you say? they asked him.

“I am a legislator who strictly respects what the law says,” he replied. “Does it exceed 85 or not?” they pressed him. “The law says it is 85.36 if Pythagoras does not fail us…” he said. “Does it not go up to 86?” they insisted. “Ah, well, let’s leave it to interpretation,” he concluded. According to the Legislative Information System of the Ministry of the Interior, the qualified majority “is the one that requires a special percentage of voting (and) this corresponds, in the Mexican Congress, to at least two-thirds of the legislators who are present in the plenary hall of one of the Chambers of Congress at the time of taking a vote or carrying out a vote. In the Senate, it is noted, “86 of 128 legislators would be required to achieve said majority, the number varying depending on the senators present at the plenary session.” In any case, if one or more senators decided not to show up for the session or to simply be absent, the number of senators would be reduced and Morena would no longer need 86 seats to reach the desired qualified majority.