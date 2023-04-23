Sunday, April 23, 2023, 1:38 p.m.



The president of the PP of Torrevieja and current mayor, Eduardo Dolón, will aspire to revalidate the absolute majority that supports him with a list of continuity. In order to achieve that third term at the head of the salt city, this week he closed the round of presentations on social networks of the candidates and this Sunday he made his list public, which has not contained any big surprises.

The same three members will be on the starting podium: Eduardo Dolón, the current vice mayor and councilor for Commerce, Rosario Martínez, and the mayor for Education, Ricardo Recuero. In fact, perhaps the only striking face comes in fourth. The Chirón doctor, a specialist in Radiation Oncology, Rosa Cañón, is Dolón’s great signing for these elections and she was the first to be presented at those gatherings of the mayor at the Café Mediterráneo.

In 2019, Cañón’s place was occupied by the current Councilor for Sports, Diana Box, who thus drops only one position. Behind her, from sixth place, is the person who has climbed the most positions, six specifically: Federico Alarcón. The Councilor for Security and Emergencies is thus the person who has won the most stripes in this final stretch of the legislature.

Next, he would be followed by the mayor of the Elderly, Inmaculada Montesinos, who gave up a step this year. For his part, the Councilor for Beaches, Antonio Vidal would maintain that comfortable eighth position. In ninth place would be the biggest void that this legislature has left in the current municipal government. In 2019 occupied by the late Councilor for Social Welfare, Tomás Ballester, these elections will be held by the mayor of Fiestas, Concha Sala, who drops four places on the Dolón list. However, as a gesture of remembrance towards Ballester, the list will have one less substitute, leaving that ’empty chair’ in her memory.

The Councilor for Projects, Sandra Sánchez, would retain the tenth position and, to culminate the twelve current councilors that the PP has in plenary, would be the Councilor for Culture, Antonio Vidal, who drops four steps on the list, and the Councilor for Finance , Domingo Paredes, who climbs three. To find the last councilor currently with government functions, one would have to go back to position 15, where the mayor of International Residents, Gitte Lund, is. From the starting positions on the list, the high school teacher Carmen Gómez Candel disappears compared to 2019.

Dolón has defined his candidacy as “a reflection of the social reality of Torrevieja, in which there are representatives from all areas of the city and social spheres. In which there are professionals from all sectors and in which the experience in public management is perfectly combined with the freshness of the youth and professionals who join this project”.

In this sense, he stressed that “there has been an important renewal with respect to the team that accompanied him in 2019, producing 33.33% of completely new faces, a third of the total on the list.” Although most of these new faces would be in the lower parts of the table, such is the case of Óscar Urtasun (16), Adelina García (19), Alaa Jasim (21), Javier Casanova (23), Silvia Torres ( 24), Nela Munuera (25) and Sergio Sala (26).

Even so, the popular candidate has had words of gratitude to each and every one of the members of the Torrevieja PP for their “support, generosity and daily involvement” and, in a very special way, to those who are not part of the candidacy because “they are all who are, but not all who are are because the list can only be made up of 28 and there is not room for as many as those who are supporting me and working hard so that in a few weeks I will continue to be the mayor of all Torrevejenses ».

Dolón added that “it is a project that continues to have the horizon of continuing to improve Torrevieja together. Maintain everything that has been recovered in these four years and that was lost in the previous term, and complete the projects that are in full development, processing or execution, working every day for and for Torrevieja.

1 Eduardo Dolon

2 Rosario Martinez

3 Ricardo Recuero

4 Canyon Rose

5 Target Box

6 Federico Alarcon

7 Immaculate Montesinos

8 Antonio Vidal

9 Shell Room

10 Sandra Sanchez

11 Antonio Quesada

12 Sunday Walls

13 Maria Jose Ruiz

14 Trudy Paez

15 Gitte Lund

16 Oscar Urtasun

17 Juanjo Fernandez

18 Gloria Moreno

19 Adelina Garcia

20 Miguel Martinez ‘Larry’

21 Alaa Jasim

22 Vincent Zapata

23 Javier Casanova

24 Silvia Torres

25 Nela Munuera

26 Sergio Hall

27 Adrian Ballester

28 Tomás Ballester (in memoriam)