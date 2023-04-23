Literature | To Maria Turtschaninoff, the Thank you for the book award with Suomaa

The book tells the stories of people who lived on the lands of the same family from the 17th century to the present day.

Mary Turtschaninoff has received the Thank you for the book award for his work Marsh (Arvejord).

The prize is awarded annually by the Kirjakauppaliitto, Libro and the Finnish Library Association in recognition of an author whose work of fiction in Finnish or Swedish published in the previous year has been particularly stimulating.

Marsh describes human destinies across generations, from the 17th century to the present day, in the lands of the same family next to nature.

“Turtschaninoff knows how to build unique characters in a wonderful way, even if they only appear in the book for one chapter. The Finns’ ancient but now crumbling relationship with the forest is a current and moving theme. Suomaa is a beautiful and thought-provoking work”, the award committee justified its choice in a press release.