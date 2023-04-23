Sunday, April 23, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Literature | To Maria Turtschaninoff, the Thank you for the book award with Suomaa

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 23, 2023
in World Europe
0
Literature | To Maria Turtschaninoff, the Thank you for the book award with Suomaa

The book tells the stories of people who lived on the lands of the same family from the 17th century to the present day.

Mary Turtschaninoff has received the Thank you for the book award for his work Marsh (Arvejord).

The prize is awarded annually by the Kirjakauppaliitto, Libro and the Finnish Library Association in recognition of an author whose work of fiction in Finnish or Swedish published in the previous year has been particularly stimulating.

Marsh describes human destinies across generations, from the 17th century to the present day, in the lands of the same family next to nature.

“Turtschaninoff knows how to build unique characters in a wonderful way, even if they only appear in the book for one chapter. The Finns’ ancient but now crumbling relationship with the forest is a current and moving theme. Suomaa is a beautiful and thought-provoking work”, the award committee justified its choice in a press release.

See also  HS Environment | "First an abscess was found in my lungs" - Harmful spores are polluting the dry California soil

#Literature #Maria #Turtschaninoff #book #award #Suomaa

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Two women died as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Makeevka in the DPR

Two women died as a result of the shelling of the Armed Forces of Makeevka in the DPR

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result