WIf you want to visit North Korea, all you have to do is ring the bell at a gate in Berlin-Mitte. “Please wait,” says a woman over the intercom. A few seconds pass before the gate slides open with a hum. And then you enter 8160 square meters of dictatorship. That’s the size of the area between Potsdamer Platz and Friedrichstrasse, where dictator Kim Jong-un’s regime operates its embassy in Germany. Around the corner are a Nike store, Starbucks, kebab shops. The ruling family is omnipresent behind the metal fence that towers over passers-by.

One walks towards the entrance over moss-covered aggregate concrete slabs. The coat of arms of the autocratic state is emblazoned in gold on the gray wall of the house, including box trees in green plastic pots. A photographer may come along, but should not take any photos. He then did almost none.