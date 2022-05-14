Editorial The nurses try to bite a very big piece

The gap between caregivers and others working in the municipal sector is badly inflamed.

The Conciliation Board after the rejection of the performance, the payroll of caregivers seems to continue far into the horizon. Tehy and Super are going to look in peace at what increases other professional groups in the municipal sector will receive. In any case, caregivers want more than others – and feel they are entitled to it.

Other professional groups in the municipal sector have long wondered why Tehy’s chairman Millariikka Rytkönen has only talked about carers’ salary increases. In the municipal sector, it is customary for everyone to receive the same percentage increases. Now the reason is clear: because Rytkönen only wants big raises for caregivers.

Rytkönen’s demand is logical in itself: if the entire municipal sector received such increases as the caretakers have demanded, public finances would run into an even worse deficit. That would lead to tax increases that would not increase popular support for the strikers. So it is better that caregivers get it, but others are left without.

Other groups in the municipal sector think it is no better. They may want to link their own promotions to caregiver promotions. And if not now, then by the next pay round at the latest, the other groups will set out to balance the pounds with the caregivers.

The distance between the municipal associations has never been very warm, but today they are freezing. In return for the nurses’ operation, Juko, the negotiating organization of the people of Akava, wants the nurses out of the municipal contract negotiations. Maybe that’s where we go. For years, carers’ organizations have also been struggling to break free from the general collective agreement in the municipal sector.

When health care is transferred from municipalities to welfare areas at the turn of the year, the salaries of caregivers are practically paid from the state treasury.

At the back the transfer of SOTE services from municipalities to welfare areas, which takes place at the turn of the year or shortly thereafter, can be considered as caretakers’ contracts.

In the autumn, the industry should also agree on second-year wage increases. If things go really bad – and that seems to be the case – the salaries of carers will be negotiated at the same time as next year’s salaries in the industry.

The situation would be very similar to the tupo negotiations of the past, with the difference that the negotiations would take place at different tables and not centrally. However, information passes from table to table.

In the fall, we can see a decent situation: industry unions first want to see what caregivers get and adjust their pay demands accordingly. The threat of a wage spiral is real.

Caregivers have relied on popular support, a démarche-driven government and, soon, an auction created by the parliamentary elections.

The government gets its hands on the so-called vicious problem. If the government only agrees to the demands of the caregivers, it will please the caregivers but bitter other areas of the municipality. If, on the other hand, everyone in the municipal sector gets big increases, the government seems financially irresponsible. Caregivers have calculated that they are in the salet, but this may not be the case.

Compassion for the demands of caregivers is still enough. There is a chronic shortage of caregivers, which was exacerbated during the coronavirus epidemic. Many caregivers had to be flexible about the placement of summer vacations, among other things. Better wages would increase the attractiveness of the sector, even if they do not solve all the problems – even with money, labor cannot be magical.

The salary demands on caregivers made out loudly by Rytkönen and Super’s chairman Silja Paavola are known. It is not known what is enough for them. Compromise should also be agreed in wage negotiations. Now no such readiness has been seen from the caregivers.

The editorials are HS’s statements on a topical issue. The writings are prepared by HS’s editorial staff and reflect the magazine principle.