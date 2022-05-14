Gentleman.- Caroline Viggiano Austria candidate of “Va por Hidalgo” for the governorship pointed out that her government will seek the modernization of the Huasteca and the sierra with the aim that development reaches those regions.

This was highlighted by the candidate of the PRI, PAN and PRD for the governorship of the state of Hidalgo during her visit to Huejutla to celebrate her victory in the second debate organized by the State Electoral Institute of Hidalgo (IEEH).

The aspiring governor met with residents in the Plaza del Reloj de Huejutla, where she celebrated the results obtained after the second meeting with the other contenders.

“The citizens of the Sierra and Huasteca have already decided who will be the winner and governor in the contest this coming June 5”he underlined.

Through a press release, Viggiano highlighted that in the coming months when she is called to the position of governor, the city of Huejutla and the regions of the Huasteca and the Sierra will be called to work to modernize and incorporate development in the state.

He also extended the invitation to vote in the elections this coming June 5 and elect the “woman with experience and professionalism,” who will seek to build a more productive Hidalgo, removing the social lag from all regions.