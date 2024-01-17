Editorial | Halla-aho's Yle group was completely defeated

In the presidential election, attention has been focused on Jussi Halla-aho's opinions about Yle's funding and line. Opponents accuse Halla-aho of wanting to lead Finland to Hungary's path.

On Tuesday evening, Jussi Halla-aho and Olli Rehn clashed over freedom of speech and democracy at Ilta-Sanomie's presidential exam.

19:00 | Updated 20:05

Pthe attitude of the resident candidates towards Yleisradio's position and more broadly towards freedom of speech came into focus on 16.1. Ilta-Sanom in the presidential exam. Olli Rehn (center) considered Jussi Halla-aho's (ps) demands to cut Yleisradio's funding to go the “Hungarian way”: “Freedom of speech and freedom of the press are basic values ​​of Western democracy, they are basic values ​​of the Republic of Finland. When the candidate Halla-aho made a speech in which he was going to massively cut Yleisradio's funding by a quarter on political grounds, I consider it to be against these principles.”