Wednesday, January 17, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Editorial | Halla-aho's Yle group was completely defeated

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 17, 2024
in World Europe
0
Editorial | Halla-aho's Yle group was completely defeated

Editorial|Editorial

In the presidential election, attention has been focused on Jussi Halla-aho's opinions about Yle's funding and line. Opponents accuse Halla-aho of wanting to lead Finland to Hungary's path.

On Tuesday evening, Jussi Halla-aho and Olli Rehn clashed over freedom of speech and democracy at Ilta-Sanomie's presidential exam. Picture: Heikki Saukkomaa / Newspaper photo

| Updated

Pthe attitude of the resident candidates towards Yleisradio's position and more broadly towards freedom of speech came into focus on 16.1. Ilta-Sanom in the presidential exam. Olli Rehn (center) considered Jussi Halla-aho's (ps) demands to cut Yleisradio's funding to go the “Hungarian way”: “Freedom of speech and freedom of the press are basic values ​​of Western democracy, they are basic values ​​of the Republic of Finland. When the candidate Halla-aho made a speech in which he was going to massively cut Yleisradio's funding by a quarter on political grounds, I consider it to be against these principles.”

See also  USA: Department of Justice gave more details about the material seized at Trump's house

#Editorial #Hallaaho39s #Yle #group #completely #defeated

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Junior vs. Millonarios: the first leg of the Super League final already has a referee assigned

Junior vs. Millonarios: the first leg of the Super League final already has a referee assigned

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result