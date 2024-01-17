You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Get to know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. Junior.
César Melgarejo / EL TIEMPO
Millionaires vs. Junior.
Match, this Thursday in Barranquilla.
Junior and Millionaires They face each other this Thursday in Barranquilla in the one-way commitment Super Leaguea title disputed by the two 2023 champions of Colombian soccer.
The match will also serve for both teams to present the new faces that, so far, they have hired for 2024.
The referee
The teams are fine-tuning details to field their best players and to continue with preparations for the first game in the capital of the Atlantic and Dimayor confirmed the refereeing shortlist for this clash.
The central referee will be Diego Ruiz del Meta, who will direct his first grand final in his career, a great challenge for him.
Ruiz will be accompanied by Christian Aguirre (assistant 1), Victor Wilchez (assistant 2) and Diego Ulloa (fourth judge). In addition, Leonard Mosquera will be on the VAR and Jhon Gómez will be on the AVAR.
The duel between Junior and Millonarios is scheduled for this Thursday, January 18 at the Metropolitano stadium in Barranquilla, starting at 8:00 pm
