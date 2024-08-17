New Edge of Sanity Trailer Announces Release Date of the game produced by Daedalic Entertainment: the interesting two-dimensional survival horror will be available from September 13 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.

As you can also see in the trailer that you can see below, The game is inspired by the works of HP Lovecraft in telling the story of a scientific expedition in Alaska that encounters decidedly unexpected obstacles.

Grappling with monstrous creaturesappearing from who knows where, the group ends up split up but the character we control manages to survive, organizing a series of missions in order to discover what happened.

To do it we will have to explore the interior of inhospitable undergrounds and hidden laboratories, gathering the resources needed to continue the work and the clues that will reveal the true story behind the scientists’ disappearance.