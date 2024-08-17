New Edge of Sanity Trailer Announces Release Date of the game produced by Daedalic Entertainment: the interesting two-dimensional survival horror will be available from September 13 on PC, PlayStation, Xbox and Nintendo Switch.
As you can also see in the trailer that you can see below, The game is inspired by the works of HP Lovecraft in telling the story of a scientific expedition in Alaska that encounters decidedly unexpected obstacles.
Grappling with monstrous creaturesappearing from who knows where, the group ends up split up but the character we control manages to survive, organizing a series of missions in order to discover what happened.
To do it we will have to explore the interior of inhospitable undergrounds and hidden laboratories, gathering the resources needed to continue the work and the clues that will reveal the true story behind the scientists’ disappearance.
Two-dimensional horror
Announced during Gamescom 2022, Edge of Sanity is also titled this way because during the campaign we will also have to pay attention to the protagonist’s mental healthput to the test by events.
In fact, each expedition will leave traces in the soul of our character, producing trauma and influencing his actions and his perception of reality, opening the doors to new dialogues and the transport of extra objects.
In order to survive we will have to manage the base camp as best as possiblerecruit the other survivors we have recovered and assign them missions to produce food, water and other materials essential to life.
