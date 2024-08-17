The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: plot, cast and streaming of the film

Tonight, Saturday 17 August 2024, at 8:30 pm on Rai 3, The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, a 1966 film directed by Sergio Leone, will be broadcast. Among the most famous westerns in the history of cinema, it is considered the quintessence of the successful spaghetti western genre. But what is the plot? And the full cast? Below is all the information on the film.

Plot

The film is set in 1862. In the United States, the Civil War is raging between the Southern Confederacy and the Northern Union. The bandit Tuco Ramírez (the “ugly”), hunted by bounty hunters for murder, is captured by one of them (the “good”) and handed over to justice. During the execution of the death sentence, the unknown bounty hunter (who had previously captured him) reappears armed with a rifle, shoots and cuts the noose around Tuco’s neck, freeing him and saving him from hanging. The two men agree to repeat the trick, revealing themselves as partners. But suddenly the Blond (as Tuco calls his buddy), breaks the pact and abandons his partner in the desert, on foot and tied up. A third man witnessed the mockery of the failed hangings: it is the hitman Sentenza (the “bad guy”) who, having learned, before killing them, from the ex-Confederate soldiers Stevens and Baker of a mysterious chest full of dollars, sets out to look for their friend Jackson, now known as Bill Carson, the one who stole the chest and hid it…

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly: The Cast of the Film

We have seen the plot of The Good, the Bad and the Ugly, but what is the full cast of the film? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles:

Clint Eastwood: The Blond

Eli Wallach: Tuco Ramirez

Lee Van Cleef: Sentence

Aldo Giuffré: the Northern Captain

Mario Brega: Corporal Wallace

Luigi Pistilli: Pablo Ramirez

Rada Rassimov: Mary

Enzo Petito: the gunsmith

Claudio Scarchilli: a Mexican Peon

Antonio Casas (uncredited): Stevens

Livio Lorenzon: Baker

Antonio Casale: Jackson / Bill Carson

Sandro Scarchilli: a Man of Sentence

Benito Stefanelli: A Man of Sentence

Angelo Novi: a monk

Streaming and TV

Where to watch The Good, the Bad and the Ugly on TV and live streaming? The film, as mentioned, airs today on Rai 3 (channel 3 of digital terrestrial) at 8:30 pm. It will also be possible to follow it in live streaming via the platform RaiPlay.it.