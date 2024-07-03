PlayStation wants to start the month in the best possible way for all its users. In this way, they have revealed a new series of unmissable offers that you cannot miss. In addition to having some of the best third party titles of the moment at your disposal, This time you can get the essential first party games with a discount you can’t miss.

Starting today, and until next July 17th, All PlayStation users can take advantage of a series of discounts of up to 50% off in experiences that are essential for everyone with a PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

Among all the available offers you can get Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition, Dreams, Helldivers Super Earth and WipeOut Omega Collection with a discount of more than half of its original price. Likewise, Blood & Truth, InFamous First Light and MediEvil enjoy a 50% discount. For their part, Gran Turismo 7 Digital Deluxe Edition, MLB 2024, Nioh 2 Complete and The Last of Us Part 1 Digital Deluxe Edition and Remastered They have a 30% discount.

These are just some of the offers available on this occasion, and you can find out more discounts of this type here. Remember, The discounts on essential games will be available until July 17th. In related topics, we tell you how the Pulse Elite are doing. Similarly, the physical PlayStation media could disappear.

Author’s Note:

These discount periods are well worth it. While it is still better to buy physical editions, it is also true that many people want to save large amounts of money and enjoy many experiences without spending their paychecks, and this period is just for that.

Via: Official statement