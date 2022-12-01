They came out votes from EDGEthis time the real ones: the English magazine assigned to God of War Ragnarok a decent 7/10, while a Pentiment fared significantly better: Obsidian Entertainment’s Renaissance adventure took home a 9/10.

God Of War: Ragnarok – 7

Somerville – 7

Repentance – 9

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 – 6

Gotham Knights – 5

The Chant – 6

Sonic Frontiers – 3

A Little To The Left – 6

The Entropy Center – 5

Marvel Snap – 8

How To Say Goodbye – 6

You will certainly remember that the fake review of God of War Ragnarok caused a lot of discussion in which it seemed that the magazine had given the title of Santa Monica Studio only a 6/10, but in the end things didn’t turn out much differently.

Of course, it must be said that the EDGE editors went down hard with Sonic Frontiers, which was decidedly rejected on the basis of that 3/10 (in our review of Sonic Frontiers we were much more generous), while Gotham Knights had to settle for a mediocre 5/10.

Another surprising but not too much rating is that of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, which was only awarded a 6/10.