President Andrés Manuel López Obrador disqualified the International Book Fair (FIL) of Guadalajara when affirming that it is a forum of conservatism, and questioned the former Rector of the University of Guadalajara, Raúl Padilla, president of the event.

“Who organizes the Guadalajara Book Fair? Padilla, exactly how many years has Padilla been managing the University of Guadalajara? How long does he have? From Salinas to here, 27 years old. He appoints the rectors? It’s important because now he’s a forum for conservatism,” he said.

“All the organic intellectuals go there to speak ill of us. That is why they were also given a prize in Spain, but we have to go ahead and just inform ourselves, especially for the young, so that they do not manipulate.”

In the morning, without question, López Obrador criticized the booing against the deputy of Morena and former member of the Shark Tank program, Patricia Armendáriz, during her participation in a forum of the FIL.

“A deputy, Armendáriz, went to the Guadalajara Book Fair and he wanted to make a statement about our project and they began to yell at him, and Denisse Dresser says there: “here I feel calm, protected, because in the Zócalo they treat me badly,” said the Tabasco native.

“They shouldn’t treat her badly anywhere, to anyone, but it does give an idea of ​​how these organic intellectuals, writers, journalists, well, they have their spaces.”

Last Tuesday, Armendáriz received jeers and boos from those attending the FIL after having affirmed that López Obrador is the “most liberal” President the Country has ever had, and defending the policies of the 4T.

Via Twitter, Armendariz accused that the moderator of the forum in which he participated diverted the conversation to “questions with knives” so that the Opposition would attack the Government of Lopez Obrador.

On the same day, a table called “Populism and Democracy” was held, in which José Fernández Santillán and Porfirio Muñoz Ledo participated. The latter warned that, under the Greek conception of politics, Lopez Obrador he would be moving from demagogy to tyranny.

“I am convinced that Andrés is transitioning from democracy to tyranny, I don’t think he is going to do it,” said Muñoz Ledo.

Political scientist Fernández Santillán estimated that what is needed in Mexico to contain the populist regime that is rapidly moving towards a tyrannical regime, is what Jean-Jacques Rousseau said and which can be summed up in one word: education.

Alfaro attacks

The Governor of Jalisco, the emecista Enrique Alfaro, described in recent days the president of the FIL, Raúl Padilla, as a mafioso and cacique, after announcing that officials of his Administration would not participate in the FIL.

“You cannot remain silent in the face of the acts that the character who has kidnapped the University of Guadalajara and his group of lackeys is generating; we are not going to remain silent in the face of this situation. The Governor has arrived who is going to put an end to that story,” said.

Senator Clemente Castañeda announced that legislators and mayors of Movimiento Ciudadano will not attend FIL events in protest, he accused, of the political use that the former Chancellor makes of it.

After the snub, Raúl Padilla assured that nothing is happening and that the meeting continues its course normally.

“Nothing happened, everything is fine, this fair is going very well,” he said.