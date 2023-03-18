Ecuador seizes about four tons of cocaine that were going to Africa

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Reference image.
Twitter: @FiscaliaEcuador
Reference image.
A dog alerted to the presence of drugs in a container with canned peaches for export.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
Ecuador seized this Friday in the port of Guayaquil about four tons of cocaine, whose destination was Sierra Leone in Africa, the Police reported.
A police dog alerted to the presence of drugs in a container that had canned peaches for export inside, General Pablo Ramírez, director of anti-drug investigation, said at a press conference.
“3.8 tons” of drugs were seized, Ramírez said. In Ecuador that amount is valued at about eight million dollars, while abroad it reaches 238 million dollars. Since January, the police have seized some 40 tons of drugs and have arrested more than 2,500 people for drug trafficking.
“In the ports we have seized 19 tons of cocaine hydrochloride,” Ramírez explained.
Guillermo Lasso’s government has declared war on drug trafficking, which bloodily disputes drug trafficking routes. The Executive maintains that the violence that plagues the country is the product of the seizures and arrests made by the police.
The authorities seized eight tons of drugs in February in Guayaquil (southwest). The city’s port is one of the main export points for cocaine to Europe.
Located between Colombia and Peru -the world’s main cocaine producers-, Ecuador seized in 2021 the annual record of 210 tons of drugs. In 2022 the authorities seized 220 tons.
Along with the seizures, violence has increased. The homicide rate went from 14 per 100,000 inhabitants in 2021 to 25 in 2022.
AFP
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
keep going down
to find more content
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Ecuador #seizes #tons #cocaine #Africa
Leave a Reply