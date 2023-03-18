Mexico advanced to the semifinals of the World Baseball Classic for the first time and will meet Japanafter coming from below and beating Puerto Rico 4-5 this Friday at LoanDepot Park in Miami.

Puerto Rico sought to advance to the semifinal of the tournament for the third time in a rowbut it has been Mexico that put a stop to Yadier Molina’s ninth and was awarded the pass to the club of the four best.

Puerto Rico and Mexico had met once in a World Baseball Classic, in 2017. In that edition, ‘Team Rubio’ beat Tri baseball player 9-4 in the group stage, which today got even.

Mexico gave notice of their big moment by winning Group C over the favorite United States.

Pitcher Marcus Stroman, of the Chicago Cubs, opened for Puerto Rico, while Julio César Urías, of the Dodgers, went up to the mound for Mexico.

Urías began the game safely by striking out Puerto Rican captain Francisco Lindor in the first inning. But then he walked Enrique Hernandez and began to struggle.

Nelson Velázquez singled and Hernández reached third. With men on third and first, Emmanuel Rivera was tagged out on a sacrifice fly and Hernández scored Puerto Rico’s first run.

With two outs, Urías sweated on ‘the mound of scares’ and he was hit with two consecutive home runs: Javier Báez hit the first one to the right field and with it came two Puerto Rican ‘rayitas’; and then Eddie Rosario hit the other solo shot with a fly ball to center field.

The game in less than 20 minutes and just in the first inning it was 4-0 in favor of Molina’s team.

The manager Benjamín Gil, in charge of the Mexican troops, gave Urías confidence, who in the second episode struck out Neftalí Soto, Martín Maldonado and Lindor.

In the second inning Isaac Paredes hit a home run and Mexico returned to the game with its first run on the board.

In the fifth inning Javier Assad entered for Urías. And in the same inning, but in the bottom half, Mexico scored his second run off Alek Thomas’ legs after a hit by Alex Verdugo.

That was it for Puerto Rican pitcher Stroman, who left the house on fire and one out. he replaced it Yacksel Rios and put out the Mexican fire.

In the seventh inning the unexpected came for the Puerto Rican hosts: Mexico equalized 4-4 against pitcher Jorge López, to whom Paredes hit for Austin Barnes and Randy Arozarena to reach home.

But Gil’s team was going for more. Luis Urías singled and Alex Verdugo gave Mexico a 4-5 lead, which rallied and beat a Puerto Rican team that battled until the end.

Those led by Gil continue in this way on a streak and accumulate four victories in a row.

The Mexican team will play the semifinal in Miami this Monday against the undefeated Japan, two-time champion of the tournament, and will have to show again what it is made of.

EFE

